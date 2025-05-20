See all the medallists from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
The RHS's expert judges have spoken — these are all the winners from this year's Chelsea Flower Show. Photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.
SHOW GARDENS
GOLD — Cha No Niwa – Japanese Tea Garden
Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara
Kazuyuki Ishihara has been creating gardens at Chelsea for several years, but this is his first full-scale show garden — and its's a triumph, described as 'perfect' by Tiffany Daneff, Country Life's gardens editor.
GOLD — The Glasshouse Garden
Designer: Jo Thompson
No garden has more beautiful planting this year than Jo Thompson's creation, where a plethora of roses create a wonderful mix of sight and scent.
GOLD — The Avanade Intelligent Garden
Designer: Tom Massey & Je Ahn
An 'urban forest' planted with the environment in mind, full of things to monitor urban air quality and intended to be a test environment for urban tree planting in the future.
GOLD — The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success
Designer: Joe Perkins
The colourful stained glass installations make an immediate and bold impression, contrasting with the muted tones of the grasses and perennials that dominate the planting.
SILVER GILT — Hospice UK: Garden of Compassion
Designer: Tom Hoblyn
Not just beautiful, a garden full of clever ideas that's been made as much for its future life at a hospice as it has been for Chelsea. Just one example: paths made intentionally large enough for a hospital bed to be pushed along.
SILVER GILT — The Hospitalfield Arts Garden
Designer: Nigel Dunnett
A Scottish dunescape transported to London — quite something to see.
SMALL SHOW GARDENS
GOLD — London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden
Designer: Dave Green
GOLD — Garden of the Future
Designer: Matthew Butler & Josh Parker
GOLD — Boodles Raindance Garden
Designer: Dr Catherine MacDonald
GOLD — Killik & Co ‘Save for a Rainy Day Garden’
Designer: Baz Grainger
GOLD — The Addleshaw Goddard: Freedom To Flourish Garden
Designer: Carey Garden Design Studio
GOLD — The British Red Cross ‘Here for Humanity’ Garden
Designer: John Warland & Tom Bannister
SILVER GILT — Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden
Designer: Nick Burton and Duncan Hall
SILVER GILT — Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden
Designer: Manoj Malde
SILVER GILT — The Pathway Garden
Designer: Allon Hoskin & Robert Beaudin
SILVER — Children With Cancer UK ‘A Place To Be...’
Designer: Tom Clarke and Ros Coutts-Harwood
CONTAINER GARDENS
GOLD — Room to Breathe Hospital Garden for the TSA
Designer: Jen Donnelly and Catherine Gibbon
GOLD — Komorebi Garden
Designer: Masa Taniguchi
SILVER GILT — C6
Designer: Joshua Fenton
SILVER GILT — Secret Base – The Another Green Room garden
Designer: Jun Ishihara
SILVER— MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden
Designer: Hamzah-Adam Desai
BALCONY GARDENS
GOLD — Navium Marine: Blue Mind Garden
Designer: Ashleigh Aylett
SILVER GILT — A Space to Read Balcony Garden sponsored by Viking
Designer: Freddie Strickland & Ben Gifford
SILVER GILT — Making Life Better With Bees
Designer: Humble-Bee Gardeners
SILVER — Fettercairn Wilderness Retrea
Designer: ssh scapes : Sonia Kamel; Sally Giles; Helier Bowling
BRONZE — The ME+EM City Garden
Designer: Caroline and Peter Clayton of Viriditas Studio
