See all the medallists from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

SHOW GARDENS

GOLD — Cha No Niwa – Japanese Tea Garden

Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara

Kazuyuki Ishihara has been creating gardens at Chelsea for several years, but this is his first full-scale show garden — and its's a triumph, described as 'perfect' by Tiffany Daneff, Country Life's gardens editor.

Image 1 of 2 Cha no Niwa - the Japanese Tea Garden at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — The Glasshouse Garden

Designer: Jo Thompson

No garden has more beautiful planting this year than Jo Thompson's creation, where a plethora of roses create a wonderful mix of sight and scent.

Image 1 of 2 RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 - The Glasshouse Garden (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — The Avanade Intelligent Garden

Designer: Tom Massey & Je Ahn

An 'urban forest' planted with the environment in mind, full of things to monitor urban air quality and intended to be a test environment for urban tree planting in the future.

Image 1 of 3 The Avanade Intelligent Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success

Designer: Joe Perkins

The colourful stained glass installations make an immediate and bold impression, contrasting with the muted tones of the grasses and perennials that dominate the planting.

The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — Hospice UK: Garden of Compassion

Designer: Tom Hoblyn

Not just beautiful, a garden full of clever ideas that's been made as much for its future life at a hospice as it has been for Chelsea. Just one example: paths made intentionally large enough for a hospital bed to be pushed along.

Image 1 of 3 Hospice UK: Garden of Compassion, by designer Tom Hoblyn at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — The Hospitalfield Arts Garden

Designer: Nigel Dunnett

A Scottish dunescape transported to London — quite something to see.

Image 1 of 2 The Hospitalfield Arts Garden by Nigel Dunnett at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future) (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SMALL SHOW GARDENS

GOLD — London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden

Designer: Dave Green

The Chelsea Pensioners Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — Garden of the Future

Designer: Matthew Butler & Josh Parker

Garden of the Future at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — Boodles Raindance Garden

Designer: Dr Catherine MacDonald

Boodles Raindance Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

Boodles Raindance Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — Killik & Co ‘Save for a Rainy Day Garden’

Designer: Baz Grainger

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — The Addleshaw Goddard: Freedom To Flourish Garden

Designer: Carey Garden Design Studio

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — The British Red Cross ‘Here for Humanity’ Garden

Designer: John Warland & Tom Bannister

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden

Designer: Nick Burton and Duncan Hall

SILVER GILT — Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden

Designer: Manoj Malde

SILVER GILT — The Pathway Garden

Designer: Allon Hoskin & Robert Beaudin

SILVER — Children With Cancer UK ‘A Place To Be...’

Designer: Tom Clarke and Ros Coutts-Harwood

CONTAINER GARDENS

GOLD — Room to Breathe Hospital Garden for the TSA

Designer: Jen Donnelly and Catherine Gibbon

Room to Breathe Hospital Garden for the TSA — Container gardens at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

GOLD — Komorebi Garden

Designer: Masa Taniguchi

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — C6

Designer: Joshua Fenton

SILVER GILT — Secret Base – The Another Green Room garden

Designer: Jun Ishihara

SILVER— MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden

Designer: Hamzah-Adam Desai

BALCONY GARDENS

GOLD — Navium Marine: Blue Mind Garden

Designer: Ashleigh Aylett

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — A Space to Read Balcony Garden sponsored by Viking

Designer: Freddie Strickland & Ben Gifford

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham / Future)

SILVER GILT — Making Life Better With Bees

Designer: Humble-Bee Gardeners

SILVER — Fettercairn Wilderness Retrea

Designer: ssh scapes : Sonia Kamel; Sally Giles; Helier Bowling

BRONZE — The ME+EM City Garden

Designer: Caroline and Peter Clayton of Viriditas Studio