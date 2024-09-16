The best new indoor planters, pots and plant stands

Ideas for growing and enjoying houseplants, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Show piece
The Goblet vase, medium, £250, is by ceramicist Deborah Brett and available from Bertioli.
01367 850910; www.bertioli.co.uk
Top trays
Practical and pretty under a plant pot, these Zinc Round Fluted trays cost from £3.70 each, Black Bough.
Recommended videos for you
01854 877948; www.blackbough.co.uk
Clean cut
Burgon & Ball’s Orchid snips, £11.49, are designed to cut cleanly — essential for healthy re-growth of blooms.
0114–233 8262; www.burgonandball.com
Glazed green
Handmade in Portugal, the Quad Rectangular planter in Green, £29, is ideal for indoor plants, from Daylesford.
01608 692776; www.daylesford.com
Plant display
Made from steel with a matt lacquer sealant, the Barrington plant stand costs £130 from Garden Trading.
01993 845559; www.gardentrading.co.uk
Starter set
The Langley sprinkler houseplant set, £31.99 from Haws, comprises a small watering can in recycled plastic and mister in brass.
0121–420 2494; www.haws.co.uk
Natural character
The Neptune Bibury oak planter, medium, £780, has a softly chalked finish, from Holloways.
01886 884665; www.holloways.co.uk
Decorative beauty
This rather special Faïence de Lille jardinière dates from the 18th century, £7,000 from Julia Boston Antiques.
020–7610 6783; www.juliaboston.com
Planted up
Made of natural willow, the Tetbury planter, medium, £210, has a practical chrome-coated zinc liner and hidden feet, from Neptune.
01793 934011; www.neptune.com
Colour choice
The Versailles planter, £4,785, from Ornamenti by Lapicida, is made to order in the colour of your choice.
01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk
Decorative detail
Scallop-decorated rims add a pretty detail to these Terracotta flower pots with saucers, from £75.60, Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler.
020–7493 2231; www.sibylcolefax.com
How to ‘garden’ in a home that doesn’t have a garden, from window box tips and indoor plants to helping out the bees
Country Life's gardens editor Tiffany Daneff shares her tips for window boxes, indoor plants and hanging baskets — and shares a
The prehistoric plants that shine indoors and out, with spectacular grandeur, grace and a feel softer than cashmere
Mark Griffiths takes a look at the remarkable Cycas panzhihuaensis, a Chinese cycad with an astonishing story to tell.
Alan Titchmarsh: Of all the fragrant plants in my garden, this is the one I most look forward to enjoying
The gardener, writer and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh shares his favourite flowers for early in the season — including one with
Best climbing plants for conservatories
Nothing beats the sun glinting through the conservatory windows on a chilly winter day, but what to plant inside? John
In Focus: The plantsman-turned-artist who found art in flowers, and painted from corner to corner
Cedric Morris's striking still life images have been largely forgotten for three decades, but three new shows are ending that