The best new indoor planters, pots and plant stands

Ideas for growing and enjoying houseplants, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Show piece

The Goblet vase, medium, £250, is by ceramicist Deborah Brett and available from Bertioli.

01367 850910; www.bertioli.co.uk

Top trays

Practical and pretty under a plant pot, these Zinc Round Fluted trays cost from £3.70 each, Black Bough.

Recommended videos for you

01854 877948; www.blackbough.co.uk

Clean cut

Burgon & Ball’s Orchid snips, £11.49, are designed to cut cleanly — essential for healthy re-growth of blooms.

0114–233 8262; www.burgonandball.com

Glazed green

Handmade in Portugal, the Quad Rectangular planter in Green, £29, is ideal for indoor plants, from Daylesford.

01608 692776; www.daylesford.com

Plant display

Made from steel with a matt lacquer sealant, the Barrington plant stand costs £130 from Garden Trading.

01993 845559; www.gardentrading.co.uk

Starter set

The Langley sprinkler houseplant set, £31.99 from Haws, comprises a small watering can in recycled plastic and mister in brass.

0121–420 2494; www.haws.co.uk

Natural character

The Neptune Bibury oak planter, medium, £780, has a softly chalked finish, from Holloways.

01886 884665; www.holloways.co.uk

Decorative beauty

This rather special Faïence de Lille jardinière dates from the 18th century, £7,000 from Julia Boston Antiques.

020–7610 6783; www.juliaboston.com

Planted up

Made of natural willow, the Tetbury planter, medium, £210, has a practical chrome-coated zinc liner and hidden feet, from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Colour choice

The Versailles planter, £4,785, from Ornamenti by Lapicida, is made to order in the colour of your choice.

01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk

Decorative detail

Scallop-decorated rims add a pretty detail to these Terracotta flower pots with saucers, from £75.60, Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler.

020–7493 2231; www.sibylcolefax.com