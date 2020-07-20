A bedroom in the eaves brightened up by classic wallpaper and the ‘paint that goes with everything’

Papering the walls and eaves of this guest room with a lively botanical wallpaper has lent it a summery feel. Arabella Youens takes a closer look.

Sweat Pea, by Cole & Son, has long been a favourite of interior designer Charlotte Hughes, of Sutton House Interiors. In this bedroom, its busy, unstructured pattern is not only pretty and classically English, but also provides a perfect mask for the awkward angles of structural beams (www.cole-and-son.com).

‘Treat anything you want to hide in the same manner as the walls,’ she recommends, either by wallpapering beams or by painting radiators in same shade as the background colour of the wallpaper. The remaining woodwork here was painted in another reliable hue: Old White by Farrow & Ball (www.farrow-ball.com). ‘It goes with everything.’

Charlotte transformed the layout of the space by removing access to some of the storage cupboards that run along the wall behind the bed; it meant that the bed could be centrally placed facing the dormer windows, to make the most of the views.

The bed itself is one of her own designs, based on a French 19th-century style in walnut; it, together with her other locally made pieces and hand-picked antiques, are available from her newly launched online store.

In contrast to the wallpaper, the other elements are kept deliberately plain, with fresh white linen and sheer curtains.

The Gustavian-inspired painted bedside tables are from Chelsea Textiles (www.chelseatextiles.com). Standing on them are Merton lamps by Vaughan, with pleated cream shades (www.vaughandesigns.com).

For comfort and better visibility, she added some simple reading lights in a discreet satin nickel finish by John Cullen (www.johncullenlighting.com).

Sutton House Interiors — www.suttonhouseinteriors.com