Beside lamps and reading lights to brighten up your bedroom

Amelia Thorpe picks out six of the best reading lights and bedside lamps.
Stork wall light
In Antique Brass, £188 from Pooky.
020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com
Hanson wall light
In Beeswax, £122.03, and Candle Clip shade in Royal Oyster silk, £20.55, from Jim Lawrence.
Recommended videos for you
01473 826685; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk
Medway reading light
£495, in Brass, from Vaughan
020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com
Bobble table lamp
In Strawberry and Blush Pink, £294, with bespoke 40cm (16in) Pleated Gathered shade, £177 from David Hunt Lighting.
01295 672628; www.davidhuntlighting.co.uk
Hanover table lamp
In Black Bronze, small, with Nut Brown Rabanna lampshade, £250 from Neptune.
01793 934011; www.neptune.com
The Wilted Lotus lamp
From £2,900 at Soane Britain.
020–7730 6400; www.soane.com
The true secret of great interior design, according to three of Britain’s greatest designers
For those seeking to update their homes in the New Year, Giles Kime collates some truly on-the-nose insight from three
How a chance discovery of a wallpaper fragment inspired the look of this country house bathroom
A fragment of hand-painted chinoiserie set the scene for the decoration of this bathroom at Keythorpe Hall, Leicestershire.
Four ways to give your bedroom the luxury hotel treatment
Giles Kime explains how hotels can teach us to be ahead of inspirational design trends and how we can make