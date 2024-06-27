Trending:

Beside lamps and reading lights to brighten up your bedroom

Amelia Thorpe

Amelia Thorpe picks out six of the best reading lights and bedside lamps.

Stork wall light

In Antique Brass, £188 from Pooky.

020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com

Hanson wall light

In Beeswax, £122.03, and Candle Clip shade in Royal Oyster silk, £20.55, from Jim Lawrence.

Recommended videos for you

01473 826685; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Medway reading light

£495, in Brass, from Vaughan

020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com

Bobble table lamp

In Strawberry and Blush Pink, £294, with bespoke 40cm (16in) Pleated Gathered shade, £177 from David Hunt Lighting.

01295 672628; www.davidhuntlighting.co.uk

Hanover table lamp

In Black Bronze, small, with Nut Brown Rabanna lampshade, £250 from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

The Wilted Lotus lamp

From £2,900 at Soane Britain.

020–7730 6400; www.soane.com

Four ways to give your bedroom the luxury hotel treatment

Giles Kime explains how hotels can teach us to be ahead of inspirational design trends and how we can make