Beside lamps and reading lights to brighten up your bedroom

Amelia Thorpe picks out six of the best reading lights and bedside lamps.

Stork wall light

In Antique Brass, £188 from Pooky.

020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com

Hanson wall light

In Beeswax, £122.03, and Candle Clip shade in Royal Oyster silk, £20.55, from Jim Lawrence.

01473 826685; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Medway reading light

£495, in Brass, from Vaughan

020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com

Bobble table lamp

In Strawberry and Blush Pink, £294, with bespoke 40cm (16in) Pleated Gathered shade, £177 from David Hunt Lighting.

01295 672628; www.davidhuntlighting.co.uk

Hanover table lamp

In Black Bronze, small, with Nut Brown Rabanna lampshade, £250 from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

The Wilted Lotus lamp

From £2,900 at Soane Britain.

020–7730 6400; www.soane.com