The best wardrobes and armoires you can buy

Wave goodbye to fitted wardrobes with this elegant selection of best wardrobes and armoires, guaranteed to transform any room.

Made from solid oak with a lightly brushed finish, the Pascaline wardrobe, £1,395, from Loaf, is a classic piece and features antique-style bronze handles.

020–3141 8300; www.loaf.com

This chic cabinet, £2695, from Oak, comes in two colours — ‘Natural’ and ‘Ebony’ and features three removable shelves, deep drawers, and best of all — internal hidden mirrors.

0333 004 2042; www.oka.com

This hand carved and hand painted linen cupboard from Chelsea Textiles, £3235, is finished in a distressed, French-chic style and comes in a range of muted colours, including ‘Provence green’ and ‘seafoam’.

Chelsea Textiles 020–7584 5544; www.chelseatextiles.com

We’ve never known anyone to complain of too much wardrobe space — which is just as well, as this beautiful wardrobe, £2,850, from Neptune is classic, simple and spacious. Made from tulipwood with an exposed internal timber rail, it comes in an array of soft colours.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

This sweet cabinet from Andrew Martin, £2950, is both playful and practical and will surely delight your youngest critics. Not to be confused with one of our property pieces, with its brick facade and wooden oak door, inside reveals two adjustable shelves above three drawers.

020–3887 6113; www.andrewmartin.co.uk

Falling into the higher price category, this Armoire, £7,200, from Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam is a bespoke piece, and is created to your custom size and design.

020–7730 8623; www.nicholashaslam.com

This utterly charming armoire from the French Bedroom Company makes you feel like you’re living in a vineyard in the south of France, with its reclaimed wooden finish, exposed grain and elegant curves. Yours for £1,475 — but be warned: they weight up to 150kg and the company delivers to ground floor rooms only…

01444 415430; www.frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

This simple yet timeless wardrobe from Gustavian for £3,400, is made from Birchwood and features hand carved detailing on the doors and can be completed in a custom paint finish.

020–7060 2680; www.gustavian.com

Blurring the lines between armoire and wardrobe — if indeed, there are any lines to be blurred — is this elegant piece from Cotswold Company for £1250. With soft curves and a weathered look thanks to its limewash finish, this oak wardrobe is destined to inject a bit of French style into any room.

www.cotswoldco.com

Living up to its name, this Flame Mahogany wardrobe, £4,950 from Brights of Nettlebed is as beautiful as it is bold. Featuring a classic shaped top and cabriole legs, it comes in bespoke sizes.

01491 641115; www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk

This stunning armoire would be just as suited to a kitchen or dining room as it would a bedroom or bathroom, with its minimalist exterior of lacquered panelled doors and large, interchangeable interior storage options. £7,980 from Pinch.

020–7622 5075; www.pinchdesign.com

Hand crafted in Northern India, this beautiful armoire costs £2,850 from Susie Watson Designs. Made from weathered acacia hardwood, the refined and versatile piece comes in two sizes and would work as both a television cabinet or in a bedroom as a wardrobe.

0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk