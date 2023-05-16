Nine delightful bedroom ideas to brighten up your home

Dreamy furniture and accessories for the bedroom, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

Bright and beautiful

The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co’s collection is handmade in Norfolk and includes the Grace bed in sunny yellow, £1,108 for a double.

01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk

Classic good looks

This daybed features hand-carved posts, mahogany-framed double rattan panels and two roomy storage drawers. It costs £2,465 for a small double with mattress, from £815, Brights of Nettlebed.

01491 641115; www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk

Sustainable sleep

British bed-maker Hypnos has launched its Origins Organic collection of handmade mattresses, made with Global Organic Textiles Standard organic fibres, including wool from British farms. For added reassurance, the range is also certified by the Soil Association and endorsed by the Eden Project. The No. 1 king-size mattress with Alice headboard and pocket-sprung divan set here costs £6,959.

01844 348200; www.hypnosbeds.com

Beautifully bespoke

Luxury furniture specialist Modern British offers fitted wardrobe, bedroom and dressing-room designs, such as this chic unit in limed oak with brushed-brass inlay and handles, with soft grey-pink painted drawer fronts. A similar design would cost from £15,000.

0800 038 5245; www.modern-british.com

Modern elegance

Classic meets contemporary in the clean-lined design of the Wardley four poster bed in Oak, from £1,795 for a king size, with customisable upholstered headboard, from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Focal point

Eye-catching fabric is sure to enhance the headboard’s role as a focal point. Creeping Trellis heavy linen in Wedgwood Red costs £170 per m from Parker & Jules.

www.parkerandjules.com

Buttoned splendour

Sofas & Stuff also offers a collection of British-made upholstered beds, including this winged and deep buttoned Rouen king design in Soho Vintage Rose linen, £3,188.

0808 178 3211; www.sofasandstuff.com

Making space

Complete with storage drawer, the Harris daybed, from £1,699, is a versatile choice for lounging and sleeping, from The Headboard Workshop.

01291 628216; www.theheadboardworkshop.co.uk

Spoilt for choice

Willow & Hall offers an impressive selection of divan beds, bedsteads, storage beds and headboards, including the elegant Widham bed, shown here upholstered in House Collection Broad Weave linen in Wolf Grey, £1,674 for a double, Willow & Hall.

020–8939 3800; www.willowandhall.co.uk