A former squash court converted into a gorgeous party barn in Gloucestershire

A stone barn in Gloucestershire has been transformed into a multipurpose entertaining space by Sims Hilditch.

‘Previously, it had been home to a squash court at one end and a very functional entertaining space at the other,’ explains Gemma Holsgrove, associate director of the Bath-based practice.

‘Our client was keen to be able to host lunches and have a space to celebrate significant birthdays, as well as somewhere for their older children to get together with friends — this barn seemed ideal.’

With the help of Fleming Architects, the barn was gently coaxed into the 21st-century. This involved laying underfloor heating, repointing the stone walls, introducing insulation and tidying up the ceiling beams. ‘We established a lighting system that was sympathetic to the space, including some decorative wall fittings and architectural fixtures tucked into the beams that throw light into the ceiling to highlight the volume, as well as practical downlighters,’ says Miss Holsgrove.

The floor is engineered wood and laid in a herringbone pattern to inject a bit of elegance. ‘We sourced a lot of furniture from antique shops, as we didn’t want the space to look too new,’ explains Miss Holsgrove. The dining-room table and chairs were already owned by the client, but the large, glazed bookcase was sourced through Brownrigg Interiors in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

The barn is decorated with a more contemporary palette than the main house and the windows are hung with floor-to-ceiling curtains in a fabric by Lewis & Wood fabric. Under the dining table is a chunky weave rug by Tim Page. A pair of faux olive trees from Twilight Trees add a Mediterranean flavour.

Sims Hilditch — 01249 783087; www.simshilditch.com