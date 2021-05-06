A sophisticated London bathroom where curves reign supreme

By introducing curves, Irene Gunter fitted a bath and a double shower into a London townhouse.

This is the master bathroom of a townhouse in Chelsea, which was once split into different areas.

The room is large, but the clients wanted to maximise the space, so, to accommodate all the elements on their wish list, Irene Gunter of Gunter & Co rounded the edges of the vanity unit and the shower screen, allowing for crucial passing room.

‘Although curves are often regarded as a hangover of bad taste from the 1970s, that’s a misconception,’ she explains.

‘Think of grand houses with oval entrance halls and curved staircases. When so much in our homes is rectangular, curves soften spaces.’

The overall palette is restrained, but details are layered on details.

The walls are covered in a monochrome Fornasetti Nuvolette wallpaper by Cole & Son featuring billowing clouds scudding across the sky.

Framing the wallpaper within the panelling has the effect of elevating the design to individual pieces of art. Adding drama are the bold, shell-shaped wall sconces and long pendants — both by Porta Romana.

‘Our client likes the sophistication that a neutral scheme brings, but I wanted to make sure the overall result had character and interest,’ explains Irene.

‘The result is maximalist rather than one-dimensional; I hope people notice different details each time they walk into the space.’

The Kohler bronze fittings used for the basins, shower and bath provide warm accents.

Instead of the classic option of marble, Irene chose quartz for the floor for practicality: ‘It’s easier to clean if make-up or skincare products are dropped.’

Behind the mirrors are shelves of storage to ensure the surfaces can be kept clear of clutter, resulting in a calming and restful room.