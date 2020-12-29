Country Life’s 10 best interiors articles of 2020, from baths in bedrooms to colour schemes for Georgian country houses

Enjoy our list of the most-viewed interior design and decoration articles from Country Life in the last 12 months.

While we’re always happy to show the newest, latest, greatest ideas and innovations, Country Life has always believed that the best ideas are those that will still look good in 10 years, not 10 months. It’s not surprising, then, to find that a number of our most-viewed interiors articles of 2020 were actually published in 2019, or even earlier.

The best interior designers and decorators in Britain

Credit: VSP Interiors

Our revised and updated list of the best of the best for those looking to decorate a country house — or a town house in country style.

How to do your own French polishing or restoration – and when to leave it to the pros

Credit: Quest

Alex Webster, an antique restorer and French polisher, explained five techniques to save damaged furniture.

Open fires v wood-burning stoves: The grate debate

Credit: Alamy

Arabella Youens examined the pros and cons.

Nine absolutely beautiful shepherd’s huts for dreamers, writers and those who just want a bolt hole at the end of the garden

Credit: Blackdown Shepherd’s huts

Amelia Thorpe’s look at the best shepherd’s huts is enduringly popular.

An elegant living space showing perfectly how to get the mismatched furniture look right

Credit: Astrid Templier / Guy Goodfellow

A look at how interior designer Guy Goodfellow created an elegant apartment above his Chelsea premises.

Bathtub in the bedroom: Should you try it at home?

Credit: Foxhill Manor

Is the recent fashion for open-plan bedrooms and bathrooms a step too far? Arabella Youens took a look.

The unbeatable cosiness of the Eiderdown

Credit: Getty

A duck-feather-filled eiderdown is the height of bedtime luxury, said Tessa Waugh.

Six ways to upcycle old homeware, creating stunning original pieces and safeguarding the environment

Credit: BHF / Martyna Kramarczyk

Sustainable interior designer, upcycler and self-proclaimed ‘warrior on waste’ Lynne Lambourne offered her expert tips on how to upcycle.

How to create the right colour scheme for a Georgian home

Credit: Farrow & Ball

Joa Studholme of Farrow & Ball explained more.

Why the classic kitchen look will always trump the latest trends

Credit: Plain English

Forget minimalism for you kitchen — designs inspired by the past are the ones which will stand the test of time.

