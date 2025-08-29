Giles Kime: 'Why contemporary art should become a feature of everyday life'
The belief that contemporary art looks best when displayed against a white, minimalist backdrop is dangerous — it can also make it look irrelevant, our Interiors Editor writes.
Half a century ago, many people’s first experience of dramatically pared-back modernism was a visit to a contemporary art gallery — lofty, uplifting spaces, such as the Guggenheim in New York, US, and the Pompidou in Paris, France, that were as startling as the exhibits themselves. In 2000, there was a dramatic new arrival in London in the form of Tate Modern with its Turbine Hall, which took minimalism to dispiriting new extremes. The arrival of these galleries gave birth to a new convention in both public and commercial galleries that contemporary art looks best when displayed against a white, minimalist backdrop. The danger is that it can also make it look irrelevant.
Over the past decade or so, there have been plenty of examples of exhibitions in English country houses housed in spaces of a more human scale that offer a brilliant setting for contemporary art, craft and design, notably at Chatsworth in Derbyshire, which has exhibited the work of Thomas Heatherwick and Marc Newson. Similarly, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire has shown the work of the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and, at Parham House, West Sussex, Adrian Sassoon curated an exhibition of work by Felicity Aylieff, Takahiro Kondo, Hiroshi Suzuki and Colin Reid. On a more modest scale, much of the charm of Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge (pictured below) is that its contemporary pieces are displayed in the rooms of four adjacent cottages alongside Jim and Helen Ede’s furniture and found objects.
A post shared by Kettle's Yard (@kettlesyard)
A photo posted by on
At this year’s Treasure House Fair, in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London SW3, many of those stands that weren’t designed to look like the beautifully conceived houses were painted in rich colours that lent them a domestic feel. They also demonstrated the fact that art looks much better in context than it does in abstract.
Someone who has long championed this approach is Kit Kemp, the creative dynamo behind Firmdale, which owns several hotels in London and New York. The newest is the Warren Street in the Tribeca district of the city, where the reception area is home to a basket hanging sculpture by Cristián Mohaded, a beaded collage by Sanaa Gateja, a sculpture by Tony Cragg and a Christopher Kurtz’s Skipping Stone table, all set against a vibrant yellow and enjoyed daily by guests and staff. For 21st-century arts and crafts, that’s surely just as it should be.
This article originally appeared in the August 20 issue of Country Life. For more information on how to subscribe, click here
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
Splendid isolation at four gorgeous properties for sale around the world
For those craving a home that offers a true escape from the world, some wonderful properties are on the market right now. Here's our pick of some of the finest — ideal for nature lovers, those in search of tranquility and Bond villains alike.
-
Sir Francis Beaufort: The man who measured the wind and set the foundations for the Shipping Forecast
Neptune’s realm may never be tamed by Man, but Sir Francis Beaufort ensured seafarers have a way to measure the winds
-
The designer's room: This kitchen in a Queen Anne-style home is proof that pretty and practical can go hand in hand
Hiding the conveniences of modern-day living lends a timeless feel to the kitchen of this 18th-century house.
-
Giles Kime: 'Darkness in an interior is equally as beguiling as large amounts of natural light'
Why subtle lighting is about more than a dimmer switch.
-
'Tones of natural wood and warm olive': Isabella Worsley transforms a coastal Sussex kitchen
For this kitchen on the Sussex coast, Isabella Worsley dispensed with a classic seaside palette and turned to rich colours and natural textures
-
The designer's room: The large country home with relaxed and easy to maintain interiors
Arabella Youens talks to Nicola Harding about her decision to juxtapose an imposing piece of furniture with utilitarian fabric.
-
The perks of being wallpaper: A collection of never-before-seen William Morris designs are to go on sale
The first new Morris & Co. designs in a century were developed using archive materials discovered inside a Californian library.
-
Kitchen island or table? The little distinction that makes a big difference
Arabella Youens considers the renaissance of the cook’s table — a vortex of culinary activity, used for everything from rolling out pastry to boning a chicken.
-
Why four-poster beds aren't for historic houses alone
Four-poster beds aren’t for historic houses alone. A new generation of designers is using them to create a pared-back contemporary look.
-
The 24 best furniture makers in Britain, as chosen by the nation's top designers and architects
Giles Kime asks members of Country Life's Top 100 for their recommendations when it comes to choosing a furniture maker.