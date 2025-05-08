18 inspiring ideas to help you make the most of meals in the garden this summer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works .

Dining outdoors, in the garden or on a balcony or terrace, should be a relaxed affair; a chance to enjoy a summer evening's warmth and softness in the dappled shade of a tree or underneath a vine-covered pergola. There's joy to be found in embracing every sunny moment that comes our way.

Thankfully, brands have been hard at work on a whole host of stylish new products, all designed to help you make the most of outdoors living and dining.



There's durable garden furniture that can be left outside free from the fear of damage; comfortable cushions and colourful rugs made from water resistant and UV-stable performance fabrics; rechargeable lamps that can prettily illuminate a dining table without trailing electrical cables. Plus, the latest outdoor kitchens — which make it possible to prepare and cook the entire meal alfresco.

Bon appetit.

(Image credit: Birdie Fortescue/ButterWakefield)

Interior designer Birdie Fortescue has collaborated with garden designer Butter Wakefield (above) on a new collection of products (below) including a Nasturtium tablecloth, £195, Maypole vase, from £55, Sunset Stripe cushion, £77, and Tôle Trellis planter, from £38. The Nasturtium Collection will be available to view and purchase at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

(Image credit: Bob Gagovski)

Cathy Nordstrom Karin’s Rölakan Indigo cushion cover £156 SHOP NOW Inspired by the work of Swedish textile artist Karin Larsson, Cathy Nordström Karin Collection is inspired by the Swedish textile artist Karin Larsson and comprises fabric and cusions.

Grid Thirteen Vlaze Adapt outdoor kitchen £15000 SHOP NOW The modular Vlaze Adapt outdoor kitchen, available from Grid Thirteen, is made from durable, weatherproof vitreous enamel. Deborah Brett Tie-dye table cloth and napkin set £335 SHOP NOW Create an alfresco tablescape with Vellum White porcelain tableware, from £75 for a side plate, and Blue & White Tie Dye table linen, from £120 for six linen napkins.

Garden Art Plus Large teak bench £2500 SHOP NOW

Gaze Burvill Broadwalk Oval dining table £17940 SHOP NOW

Harrod Horticultural Southwold Garden dining set £6305 SHOP NOW This Southwold Garden dining set includes a 2.4m table and six carver chairs — and is made from high grade steel with an antiqued finish,

Heveningham Norsebury table £6423 SHOP NOW Handcrafted to order, this large circular Norsebury table with Cabucca limestone top is shown with chairs finished in black with buttoned cushions in Sunbrella Natural, £1,736 each.

(Image credit: Huckleberry)

Create a solid oak, outdoor kitchen-dining room in the garden with a made-to-order design from Huckleberry. Kitchen prices from £17,995.

(Image credit: Humphrey Munson)

Made from hardwearing iroko using traditional joinery techniques, this bespoke outdoor Markham kitchen is by Humphrey Munson. Prices from £15,000, excluding appliances.

Indian Ocean Burnham folding carver chair £720 SHOP NOW Jamb Ashbee wall lantern £3360 SHOP NOW

Jonathan Adler Ripple rechargeable LED table lamp The lamp offers more than nine hours of cordless illumination.

(Image credit: Kit Kemp)

Create the prettiest of tables in nature’s dining room with a cloth in GP & Baker x Kit Kemp Tweak Blue fabric, from £85 a metre; indoor-outdoor cushions, from a selection, from £175 each; and Safety Net outdoor rug in Blue, £1,295.

Munder Skiles Baldwin dining chairs £2895 SHOP NOW Elegant Baldwin dining armchairs in painted metal surround a custom Zarf metal rectangular table with lava stone top, frame only from £3,400.

Sarah K Blue Ditsy tablecloth £65 SHOP NOW

Susie Watson Awning in Pale Rose Ivory wide stripe cotton £54 SHOP NOW