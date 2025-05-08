18 inspiring ideas to help you make the most of meals in the garden this summer
From tie-dye tablecloths to tasseled awnings, there's something for every garden space.
Dining outdoors, in the garden or on a balcony or terrace, should be a relaxed affair; a chance to enjoy a summer evening's warmth and softness in the dappled shade of a tree or underneath a vine-covered pergola. There's joy to be found in embracing every sunny moment that comes our way.
Thankfully, brands have been hard at work on a whole host of stylish new products, all designed to help you make the most of outdoors living and dining.
There's durable garden furniture that can be left outside free from the fear of damage; comfortable cushions and colourful rugs made from water resistant and UV-stable performance fabrics; rechargeable lamps that can prettily illuminate a dining table without trailing electrical cables. Plus, the latest outdoor kitchens — which make it possible to prepare and cook the entire meal alfresco.
Bon appetit.
Interior designer Birdie Fortescue has collaborated with garden designer Butter Wakefield (above) on a new collection of products (below) including a Nasturtium tablecloth, £195, Maypole vase, from £55, Sunset Stripe cushion, £77, and Tôle Trellis planter, from £38. The Nasturtium Collection will be available to view and purchase at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Inspired by the work of Swedish textile artist Karin Larsson, Cathy Nordström Karin Collection is inspired by the Swedish textile artist Karin Larsson and comprises fabric and cusions.
The modular Vlaze Adapt outdoor kitchen, available from Grid Thirteen, is made from durable, weatherproof vitreous enamel.
This Southwold Garden dining set includes a 2.4m table and six carver chairs — and is made from high grade steel with an antiqued finish,
Handcrafted to order, this large circular Norsebury table with Cabucca limestone top is shown with chairs finished in black with buttoned cushions in Sunbrella Natural, £1,736 each.
Create a solid oak, outdoor kitchen-dining room in the garden with a made-to-order design from Huckleberry. Kitchen prices from £17,995.
Made from hardwearing iroko using traditional joinery techniques, this bespoke outdoor Markham kitchen is by Humphrey Munson. Prices from £15,000, excluding appliances.
The lamp offers more than nine hours of cordless illumination.
Create the prettiest of tables in nature’s dining room with a cloth in GP & Baker x Kit Kemp Tweak Blue fabric, from £85 a metre; indoor-outdoor cushions, from a selection, from £175 each; and Safety Net outdoor rug in Blue, £1,295.
Elegant Baldwin dining armchairs in painted metal surround a custom Zarf metal rectangular table with lava stone top, frame only from £3,400.
Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Antibes Green tablecloth, from £50, Green Tassel cushions, £50 each, Chevron Green throw, £100, Cassis Blue throw, £55, and Antibes Green napkins, £45 for a set of four, all by Weaver Green, are machine washable, UV stable and hardwearing.
