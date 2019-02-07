Perfect lighting: What to do, and what not to do to get it right

Interior designer Henriette von Stockhausen of VSP Interiors shares her secrets for getting the right lighting.
Mix it up
Try to include at least three different layers of light in a room, choosing a mix of table lamps, wall lights, picture lights and pendants. Unlike light from only one source, the layers will make the room feel more comfortable and offer you the flexibility to tailor the level of light to your mood and the time of day
Don’t go mad with downlights
Avoid creating a grid of a dozen downlights in the ceiling. It looks so unattractive and simply isn’t necessary. Much better to be selective: for example, if you want to light a hall picture with a ceiling down-light, put in the one required, but don’t pepper the length of the corridor with more. If you light the entire hallway from the top, it can feel uncomfortable. Instead, add some wall lights or table lamps on a console to create the layers of light you need.
Use dimmers – everywhere
Put every light on a dimmer switch. This is particularly important in enter-taining areas, such as the dining room, where you may wish to dim lights to allow candlelight to take precedence in the evening.
Exercise restraint with lampshades
Don’t put patterned lampshades everywhere, because your eye won’t know where to settle. Try to create balance by mixing in some plain shades, ideally with gold lining, so that they reflect light and cast a warm, rather than cold, glow.
Add a few magic touches with hidden lights
Use hidden, indirect light to add a little magic, if you can. Tuck a small floor spot behind a beautiful object, at the base of a fireplace hidden behind a coal bucket or in the floor of a bay window behind a desk to create a gentle glow.
Get lamps that are big enough
Steer clear of lamps that are too small, because they can throw a whole room scheme out of balance. If in doubt, always opt for the next size up.
VSP Interiors – www.vspinteriors.com
How to create the perfect bedroom: 7 things you have to know, by Henriette von Stockhausen
Interior designer Henriette von Stockhausen shares her thoughts on how to create the perfect bedroom.
The four-poster bed revival (and the best beds to create that indulgent atmosphere)
The four-poster is being reinvented for the 21st century, says Amelia Thorpe.
The best interior designers and decorators in Britain
Of all the decorating trends that have been in vogue over the last 50 years – be it Scandi, Minimalism
The magic of Dorset: Radical writers, glorious countryside and just far enough from London
Those in the know have peeled off the main routes to the South-West and made this county of contrasts their