Reader event report: Spaces that feel like home
On March 26, Country Life hosted an event at which interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch and Amanda Barrett of George Smith discussed the secret to interior design with a distinctive, personal feel.
In the 21st century it’s easy to be swamped with visual inspiration. ‘The problem,’ said Country Life's Executive Editor Giles Kime, ‘is when your head is so full of other people’s ideas that there’s not much room for your own.’
Emma Sims-Hilditch said that the solution lies in travel, in her case countries such as Belgium where she finds inspiration in the timeless character of its design.
For Amanda Barrett, timelessness lies in the forms inspired by antique elements that have been at the heart of George Smith’s business since it launched over 40 years ago.
Afterwards, there was a chance to explore its new collection of bedroom furniture designed by Mrs Sims-Hilditch.
George Smith, 587-589 King’s Road, London SW6 2EH — 020–7384 1004, www.georgesmith.com
