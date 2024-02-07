The art of hearth: Beautiful ideas to rejuvenate your fireplace, from £1,250 to £22,000

A great fireplace can lift a room — and, indeed, an entire house. Amelia Thorpe chooses some of the most beautiful available in Britain today.

And as the selections below show, even if you have a fireplace already in situ as part of the fabric of your home, a beautiful grate, new surround or club fender can take it up yet further.

Amid its fine collection of antique and authentic reproduction fireplaces, Jamb also offers handcrafted accessories, including the moulded and polished steel.

Wentworth register grate, £3,840 — 020–7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk

Refined bolection moulding adds elegance to The Milo fireplace, as does its construction in Grigio Gold marble.

£9,250 from Chesneys — 020–7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk

The Louis XV-style cast-stone chimneypiece from Haddonstone features a shaped apron and shell decoration.

£1,895 including kerbs and hearth — 01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

Acres Farm has been making bespoke fenders in its Berkshire workshops for more than 40 years. The Square Dip-style club fender in polished solid brass in a design by Guy Goodfellow Interiors.

From £3,500 — 0118–974 4305; www.acresfarm.co.uk

The Kilim fender, £1,250, adds joyful colour to any room, as well as extra ad hoc seating.

Susie Watson Designs — 0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

And finally, for something truly unique and authentically old, there is this piece among the treasure trove of antique fireplaces to be found at Westland London. It’s a grand 17th-century Italian bolection design, carved from Rosso Verona marble.

£22,200 — 020–7739 8094; www.westlandlondon.com