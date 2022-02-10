The transformation of an old Cotswolds farmhouse into a beautiful eight-bedroom house

Arabella Youens looks at Rosanna Bossom's work at Manor Farmhouse in Conderton, Worcestershire.
When Rosanna Bossom was first asked to redecorate Grade II-listed Manor Farmhouse in Conderton, a great deal of reconfiguring was required to provide eight en-suite bedrooms and a large boot room to create a holiday property for big groups of guests.
Firmly subscribing to the view that practical rooms deserve as much aesthetic attention as any other, Miss Bossom transformed a warren of small spaces, including a pantry and a larder, into a boot room and adjacent utility area. ‘I wanted a punchy autumnal colour — it seemed the perfect starting-off point for long walks. We went through several iterations of orange paint, many of which were dismissed for being too “burnt”, before deciding on The Long Room by Paint & Paper Library,’ she says.
Each of the bedrooms has an allocated (and numbered) section for guests’ coats and walking paraphernalia. A simple oak bench runs around three sides, offering ample space for removing boots. Below this are boxed-in plinth heaters that ensure outdoor clothing is always warm and dry.
In the centre of the room is a heavy oak table that was found in one of the barns during the project and restored. The floors are laid in reclaimed limestone. ‘We opted for an indoor/outdoor rug from Ikea, which is invincible and helps to soften the space,’ says Miss Bossom. She sourced an oversized mirror from Robert Langford, which creates a feeling of space and is useful for taming unruly hair after blustery walks. Other decorative details, such as the cushions and wicker animal heads, come from shopping sprees around a miscellany of shops in nearby Tetbury.
Rosanna Bossom — www.rosannabossom.co.uk
Manor Farmhouse — www.manor-farmhouse.co.uk
