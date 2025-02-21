What this bathroom says about the return of the shiny surface
Gold taps, gold shower, gold bath, gold wallpaper and even a gold ceiling: this ornate gilded bathroom by Drummonds is a faithful copy of the one Freddie Mercury had in his Kensington house and the very one that was used on the set of the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.
What once might have been dismissed as the height of gaudy 1980s excess has now been successfully recreated in a Surrey home — a sure sign that the shiny surface is firmly back in vogue.
For years, minimalism has dominated our interiors; industrial finishes, neutral colours and matte black took centre stage — but interior designers and homeowners are finally rediscovering the merits of the shiny surface.
‘Metallics are enjoying a renaissance due to their warmth, timeless appeal and ability to add a touch of luxury and character,’ says Charu Gandhi, founder and director of the interior design studio Elicyon (above). These materials are also a key way to celebrate craftsmanship, notes Ottalie Stride, creative director of the design house Albion Nord. ‘Finishes like brass and nickel are front and centre of this as they are materials commonly lent to artisanal applications,’ she explains.
Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year Mocha Mousse — a warming, bronzed hue that appears to shimmer, ever so slightly, in the light. ‘It nurtures us,’ says the Pantone website, continuing, ‘answering our desire for comfort.’ And bronze is to comfort what brass is to elegance, often lauded as a versatile and elegant choice, especially when put to use in period properties. ‘One of the key attributes of brass is its authenticity, which only improves with age,’ says Lindsay Cuthill, co-founder of Blue Book Agency.
Indeed, brass should always be left to age gracefully, emphasises Chris Cox, founder of the furniture, lighting and art studio Cox London. ‘Truth to material is so important and suffocating polished brass with lacquer is always a shame. Natural patina on a brass tap, mirror, table or chair tells a story, gives gravitas and atmosphere — and should be celebrated.’
And so back to the Drummonds scheme which demonstrates how well shiny surfaces work, particularly in bathrooms — because they reflect the light and are relatively easy to keep clean (though you may need to work hard to keep fingerprints off a gilt or copper bathtub…). Though gold and brass are particularly on trend, nickel is of use if you’re after a more clean and polished look — such as in this bathroom in Mayfair, designed by the architecture and interior design studio Charlton Brown (below). The nickel-finish sanitaryware really pops against the green marble.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
In a kitchen, brass taps nod to the trend for cottagecore and Victorian — without descending into pastiche. But you don’t have to go all out. Those wary of ostentation can introduce just a touch of shimmer using bespoke joinery or lighting. ‘A single shiny object can be just as eye-catching as a full-tilt commitment to all things light-reflecting,’ says Ed O’Donnell, co-founder and creative director of Angel O’Donnell. In an apartment on the River Thames, designed by the interiors studio there’s a sculptural, serpentine brass pendant light and a gold-leaf console table covered in a clear resin and offset perfectly by a sapphire-blue velvet chair.
You see, brass pairs wonderfully with deep greens, rich blues and earthy neutrals, as well as materials such as marble, dark wood and ceramic, says Gandhi. ‘The key is balance — combining shiny surfaces with matte finishes or natural textures to ensure it feels refined and modern rather than excessive and dated.’
Feeling brave? Metals can even be mixed to great effect — as demonstrated by this staircase by SHH. ‘In the past, there was this mentality that all metal finishes needed to match,’ says interior designer Christian Bense. ‘However, clients are now looking for a more curated and layered interior and are open to having multiple finishes in a space. The idea of mixing nickel taps with bronze wall lights doesn’t seem like such a stretch as our Instagram feeds are filled with organically designed homes that aren’t matchy-matchy.’
The shiny surface: could it be the kind of magic your home needs?
Alexandra Goss is an award-winning journalist who specialises in lifestyle and property features, notably for The Times and The Sunday Times, The Financial Times, The Telegraph, The London Magazine and Spear’s Magazine.
-
-
The need for mead: 'We can re-wild the countryside and get drunk while we’re doing it'
The oldest alcoholic beverage in the world is in the midst of a renaissance.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
Why are humpback whales flocking to the UK?
Humpback whales are typically infrequent visitors to the Cornish coast, but this year they've been spotted in increasing numbers in the South-West, the Isles of Scilly and as far up the Channel as Sussex.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
The art of glass: Is this the ultimate greenhouse for family entertaining?
This versatile greenhouse, designed for a family in Kent, and our round-up of the best orangeries, garden rooms and glasshouses is the only indoor-outdoor space inspiration you need.
By Amelia Thorpe Published
-
The Country Life Top 100 architects, interior designers, craftsmen, builders and garden designers in Britain
It's now six years since the original Country Life Top 100 was published, but the aim hasn't changed: we name the very best architects, interior designers, craftsmen, builders and garden designers in Britain.
By Giles Kime Published
-
A fireplace, a painting and a free-standing shower
The restoration of a bathroom at Ven House in Somerset is sympathetic to its historic roots
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Country kitchens, period house insulation and open fires: Country Life's best interiors stories of 2023
We take a look back on the most popular interiors articles in Country Life over the past year.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's top 10 interiors stories of 2022
Magnificent kitchens, effortlessly charming living spaces, clever ideas and warnings from those who've been through it all make our list.
By Toby Keel Published
-
10 things I wish I'd known about doing up old houses before I started, by Country Life's interiors guru Giles Kime
Country Life’s executive editor and resident interiors expert Giles Kime shares the lessons he’s learnt from the experience of dragging a succession of houses into the 21st-century.
By Giles Kime Published
-
Country Life's 10 best interiors stories of 2021
From quirky kitchen cupboards to foolproof shades of paint, here are our best interiors stories of 2021.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Best joiners, plasterers, kitchen designers and craftspeople in Britain, in the Country Life Bespoke Bible
Country Life names Britain's top bespoke craftspeople, extraordinary practitioners from joiners and stonemasons to furniture-makers and metalworkers.
By Country Life Published