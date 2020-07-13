Where I work: Kate Gordon, art filmmaker and entrepreneur

Kate Gordon, founder of London Art Studies, is — like so many of us — working from home. She spoke to Rosie Paterson about how she'd handling working in lockdown, and the need for accessible art.

Kate Gordon wants to make art more accessible, and fun — and she’s well on her way to doing so. While working as an arts producer at CNN, she realised first hand the difference that a guided tour makes, when it comes to understanding the art in front of you. Cue: London Art Studies. Once referred to as ‘the Netflix of the art world.’

The online, subscription-based platform, offers short, compelling video introductions to some of the world’s greatest artworks, presented by world renowned lecturers. It’s important to Kate that the films are short — sometimes only a minute — and that there’s no need to watch every film in the series. It’s designed for you to dip in and out.

Despite working from home for the past eight years, lockdown still presented its own set of challenges. ‘I used to dash from meeting to meeting, and spend less time than I should at my desk,’ Kate says. ‘I won’t go back to rushing from meeting to meeting… Right now, with some of the team home-schooling, we’re working around everyone’s schedule.’

Fellow parents will be delighted to hear that the art entrepreneur is launching a children’s-specific platform — The Academy — this Autumn. On top of planning for its launch, Kate and her team have also been trying to keep up with the tidal wave of new subscribers. ‘Lockdown has meant, obviously, more people on their screens. We also won the People’s Vote at the Webby Awards in May, which are a bit like the Oscars, so more people have discovered us,’ she explains.

Her top tips for first time home workers? ‘Never sit down at your desk in your nightwear! You’ll find it’s quickly noon, and you’re not dressed. Prop your computer so that it’s eye height for Zoom calls, and put a lock on your refrigerator. Aim to take a walk to separate the end of the working day and the start of your evening.’

Go-to office uniform

Hate to admit, Lululemon during lockdown. I never quite get to do any exercise, but I live in hope.

Work soundtrack

Absolutely nothing; as I’m often watching our videos in various stages of production, I like to hear how the audio really sounds.

Messy desk or tidy desk ?



I cannot lie… papers everywhere right now, as we’re launching a new children’s platform (The Academy), which requires a number spreadsheets and colour-coordinated post-its for the different age groups. I cannot wait for this launch in the autumn.

Best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given

Never give up.

Your Instagram hero

Right now, I’m loving @alittlebirdcom for its mix of useful and inspiring content.