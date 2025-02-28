Why size doesn't matter if you've got some decorating derring-do
A small space can be just as appealing as a large one — as long as you decorate with confidence, says a new book.
'Limited floor space doesn’t have to limit ambition,’ says Ros Byam Shaw, whose new book Perfect English Small and Beautiful offers an opportunity to explore a dozen tiny houses, many of which are under 1,000sq ft and decorated with a confidence not associated with rooms of such modest proportions.
The idea for the book dawned when she wrote a succession of magazine pieces about conspicuously tiny yet beautifully designed houses. ‘It made me realise that of all the houses I’ve visited over the years, it was the little ones that I loved the most,’ says Byam Shaw.
Particularly inspiring was a visit to furniture restorer Guy Marshall’s home in Shropshire. Although only 11½ft wide, its three diminutive rooms are filled with an expansive collection of Georgian furniture, china, clocks and paintings that would look at home in any of the country’s grandest country houses.
With a book commission under her arm, life imitated art and, shortly after signing the contract, she and her husband, Richard, decided it was time to let another family enjoy the east-Devon, Tudor-era house that had been their family home for the past 23 years. Having quickly secured a buyer, the couple found a smaller house from the same period on the other side of town.
At approximately one-third of the size of the previous house, there was an urgent need to edit their possessions. ‘Working out what to keep and what to let go became a full-time job,’ explains Byam Shaw. ‘I lay awake at night thinking about what to do, but the deadline made me more decisive.’ Keen not to send anything useful to landfill, she rehomed approximately half the contents of the house with the help of antique dealers, websites and charity shops. Much of the remainder went into storage: ‘The amazing thing is that, except for some books and a few pictures, once something has gone into storage, you start to become detached and miss them less. It’s a good way to let things go.’
Of the many interiors books she has written, initial feedback suggests that this new arrival is resonating most with readers. ‘We all have a nesting instinct, which is why small houses have such appeal. It’s about feeling snug and cosy. When the weather is awful outside, a small house wraps itself around you. There are no distant corridors where wind whistles and rattles windows.’ She adds that there are also powerful environmental and economic attractions of a smaller property, notably lower heating bills.
The houses in the book demonstrate eloquently how large pieces of furniture don’t have to make small spaces feel cramped. Providing the ceiling height allows, a grandfather clock can look as handsome in a cottage sitting room as in a hallway to a Georgian rectory.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
And here’s the rub: it is ceiling height rather than floorspace in small houses that can be limiting. Some of the owners of homes featured in the book have remedied this by removing the ceilings and extending spaces vertically to the rafters. ‘If you can make up for what you lack in floorspace by creating ceiling height, it completely changes the room,’ says Byam Shaw. ‘It’s why the Brutalist architects of the Barbican were clever enough to include a barrel-vaulted ceiling in their smallest flats, creating a feeling of openness despite the modest square footage.’
A post shared by Jo Rodgers (@jo_rodgers)
A photo posted by on
Fundamental to the success of a small, but beautiful room is having enough storage to hide any retained clobber out of sight — be that in cupboards or well-designed joinery. Throughout the book, it’s clear that owners have used every nook, cranny, corner, back-of-door, over-door, under-stairs or under-bed area available.
Other ingenious ways of opening up wall space include re-hanging doors so that they open into a passage, hall or landing and exchanging doors for curtains. For anyone considering small-space living, this book offers plenty of delicious food for thought.
‘Perfect English Small and Beautiful’ by Ros Byam Shaw will be published next month (Ryland Peters & Small, £40).
-
-
'As fun a dog as you’ll ever come across’, and a global icon — so why have smooth fox terriers become so rare?
Once so popular they were labelled the ‘English terrier’, numbers of smooth fox terriers have dwindled to worrying levels. Yet these smart and charming little dogs could rival the labrador if better known, devotees tell Flora Watkins.
By Flora Watkins Published
-
A five-bedroom former farmhouse brought to life with one of the finest living rooms we've seen
Glebe Farm in Nottinghamshire has undergone an astounding restoration to create a very special home.
By James Fisher Published
-
What this bathroom says about the return of the shiny surface
By Alexandra Goss Published
-
The art of glass: Is this the ultimate greenhouse for family entertaining?
This versatile greenhouse, designed for a family in Kent, and our round-up of the best orangeries, garden rooms and glasshouses is the only indoor-outdoor space inspiration you need.
By Amelia Thorpe Published
-
The Country Life Top 100 architects, interior designers, craftsmen, builders and garden designers in Britain
It's now six years since the original Country Life Top 100 was published, but the aim hasn't changed: we name the very best architects, interior designers, craftsmen, builders and garden designers in Britain.
By Giles Kime Published
-
A fireplace, a painting and a free-standing shower
The restoration of a bathroom at Ven House in Somerset is sympathetic to its historic roots
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Country kitchens, period house insulation and open fires: Country Life's best interiors stories of 2023
We take a look back on the most popular interiors articles in Country Life over the past year.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's top 10 interiors stories of 2022
Magnificent kitchens, effortlessly charming living spaces, clever ideas and warnings from those who've been through it all make our list.
By Toby Keel Published
-
10 things I wish I'd known about doing up old houses before I started, by Country Life's interiors guru Giles Kime
Country Life’s executive editor and resident interiors expert Giles Kime shares the lessons he’s learnt from the experience of dragging a succession of houses into the 21st-century.
By Giles Kime Published
-
Country Life's 10 best interiors stories of 2021
From quirky kitchen cupboards to foolproof shades of paint, here are our best interiors stories of 2021.
By Toby Keel Published