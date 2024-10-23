A few of my favourite things: Matthew Goode

The British actor tells Hetty Lintell about three objects he can't live without.
Born in 1978, the British actor grew up in the village of Clyst St Mary, near Exeter in Devon. Famed for his parts in films, such as Brideshead Revisited and The Imitation Game, he appeared as Anthony Armstrong-Jones in Netflix’s The Crown and Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey, as well as in the CBS legal drama The Good Wife. He lives in Surrey with his wife, Sophie, and their three children.
Hackett morning suit
‘I am incredibly fond of my beautiful morning suit from Hackett. I don’t go to many weddings, but when I put it on it’s like wearing armour. I also love the company’s cashmere jumpers, although I can’t lounge around the house too much because our Romanian rescue dog, Suki (love of my life as she is), is a ruiner of nice items: everything gets covered in her hair.’
Miura golf clubs
‘I’ve injured my knee, which I won’t bore you with, but I haven’t been able to play golf—a misery for me as it does keep my powder dry somewhat. I have fallen for the KM-700 irons by Miura, a Japanese brand. These are the last that Katsuhira Miura is going to ever design as he has reached a certain age. It took him five years to perfect, apparently. They are divine and I have been looking at them online a lot. They probably won’t improve my game at all, but my God they are beauties.’
S. T. Dupont lighter
‘My wife, Sophie, gave me an S.T. Dupont lighter that stands as a relic to the days I used to smoke. I’ve never actually used it as I was so scared of losing it and it sits in the bathroom in its beautiful red box, which is a luxury in itself, without what’s inside. It makes a lovely little ping when you open it. I hope to use it in a film one day.’
Hetty Lintell is Country Life’s luxury editor
