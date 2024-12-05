A few of my favourite things: Dame Mary Berry

The culinary writer and broadcaster, who turns 90 next year, tells Hetty Lintell about three objects she can't live without.

Dame Mary trained at The Cordon Bleu in Paris, France, and Bath School of Home Economics before becoming the cookery editor of Housewife and Ideal Home magazines in the 1960s. She has written more than 80 cookery books and continues to write a book each year. She published her autobiography, Recipe for Life, in 2013 and she recently added a range of lightweight aluminium casseroles to her At Home collection.

Pearl and gold necklace from Sri Lanka

‘Thirty years ago, on holiday, my husband and I were exploring the side streets of Galle in Sri Lanka and came across an enchanting little jeweller’s. We chose the pearls and gold for a necklace, which we helped to design, and it was made in the back room in one week, ready for me to take home. It has been my most treasured possession ever since and I have been told there is even a copy of it online.’

Jo Malone Red Roses candle

‘Our roses in the garden are my top favourite and the scent of the rose is the best. At home, attached to the kitchen, we have an office where I work with Lucy, my assistant, and I light a Jo Malone Red Roses candle on her desk every morning before she comes to work. We have such a happy, calm and peaceful workplace.’

Dry-stone wall plant bed

‘I am a passionate gardener and have recently had Chris Potts from Sienna Hosta building a low dry-stone wall around an ancient chestnut tree, giving a large raised bed. We have planted a wide selection of hostas and the slugs and snails don’t seem to like climbing a layered stone wall. This is a true luxury and gives us joy.’

