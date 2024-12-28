Country Life’s top 10 arts stories of 2024

From the artist killed on his first day in the war to a masterpiece once sold for £30, these were our most popular arts stories of 2024.

The tragic tale of the artist whose time at the Front Line lasted less than 24 hours

Rex Whistler’s fate touched a chord, somehow saying everything about the senseless waste of life and potential of war.

‘The most wonderful painting in existence’, once sold for £30 and considered less valuable than its frame

Flaming June by Frederick, Lord Leighton, has seen its reputation rise, fall, and rise again in the 128 years since it first went on public display. Carla Passino charted its path.

My Favourite Painting: Jeremy Clarkson

The motoring writer and TV presenter chose a classic Turner image painted in the early years of steam trains.

A few of my favourite things: Matthew Goode

The Downton Abbey actor shared his guilty pleasures — including his true connoisseur’s choice of golf clubs.

Curious Questions: When — and why — did we stop wearing hats?

Curious Questions: Who created the ‘Your Country Needs YOU’ poster?

The story behind Lord Kitchener’s imposing — and genuinely iconic — image.

150 years of the Impressionists, being celebrated in Paris and London

In 1874, a group of painters rejected by the official Paris Salon staged its own show and changed the course of art.

When Christian Dior came to Scotland: ‘I was even more struck by the beauty of the country, the castles, and the moors, than I had expected’

‘I lingered a little in Scotland,’ wrote Christian Dior in his 1956 memoir, Dior by Dior. ‘I had heard so much about its beauty that I had feared to be disappointed — on the contrary, I was even more struck by the beauty of the country, the castles, and the moors, than I had expected.’

The grand master ‘paintings’ that are actually the most exquisite floral photographs you’ll ever see

Exquisite.

Bert Hardy: The photographer who chronicled mid-century Britain, from the Blitz to Blackpool

‘The ideal picture tells something of the essence of life. It sums up emotion, it holds the feeling of movement thereby implying the continuity of life.’ The words — the philosophy, really — of renowned photojournalist Bert Hardy, who catalogued life at home and abroad in a career that spanned four decades.

