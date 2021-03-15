My Favourite Painting: Xavier F. Salomon

Xavier Salomon of The Frick Collection chooses Allegory of Virtue and Vice by Paolo Veronese.

‘This is the painting that, many years ago, made me fall in love with Veronese. It is a piece of pure theatre, an image that plays in clever ways with the viewer. It is a painting about the young handsome man in white (who is he?) and his choice. ‘But it is also an astute composition where the man and the viewer compete in terms of what they understand of the two flanking allegorical figures. ‘As always with Veronese, the magnificence of the scene goes hand in hand with his pictorial intelligence and his unrivalled sagacity in staging a narrative.’

Xavier F. Salomon is the deputy director of The Frick Collection in New York

John McEwen on Allegory of Virtue and Vice



Hercules was the son of the supreme god Zeus and a mortal woman, Alcmene, whom Zeus seduced by appearing in the form of her no less mortal husband. Thus, Hercules was born a demi-god, famed for his immense strength.

Contemplating his future in youth, he was confronted with two women personifying Vice and Virtue. Vice offered him a pleasant and self-indulgent life of no consequence; Virtue hard-earned glory. The 14th-century Renaissance interest in the classical works of Ancient Greece and Rome, introduced a humanist accent on questioning intelligence rather than unquestioning faith. The human fallibility of the super-strong demi-god Hercules made him a popular artistic subject.

In Veronese’s interpretation, the moral lesson is written in capitals on the entablature: HONOR ET VIRTUS POST MORTE FLORET, Honour and Virtue Flourish after Death. Hercules is depicted as a man, not a demi-god. In his sumptuous white-satin coat, he is the very opposite of the usual club-bearing, semi-nude, muscle-man, denoting the god-given strength for which he is immortalised in legend.

Were it not for the title, one wouldn’t know it was Hercules at all, but think it merely a foppish, inconvenienced Venetian — Venice being where the picture was painted.

Virtue, crowned with victor’s laurels, drags him from the imminent clutches of Vice. She is modestly dressed, whereas Vice is elaborately coiffed and shows an ample amount of flesh, sculptures of female nudes emphasising the point. A sinister blade lent against one of these and a rip in the hose of his shadowed leg discreetly suggest Hercules has been saved by the skin of his teeth.