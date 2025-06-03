Sparkling diamonds: Nancy Astor and Ann Fleming’s jewellery is up for auction

‘People will stare. Make it worth their while.’

So said Harry Winston, the famed jeweller. Nancy Astor took the advice seriously. The viscountess, born in 1879, and the first woman to sit as an MP, was the proud owner of a turquoise and diamond tiara and the exceptionally rare Cartier piece will be going up for auction with Bonhams with a pre-sale estimate of £250,000-350,000. No-one said style didn’t come at a price; their London Jewels sale is set for June 5.

Featuring on Country Life’s frontispiece in 1913, she was born Nancy Witcher Langhorne and moved from her place of birth in Danville, Virginia, to England in 1905. Waldorf Astor, the viscount, was her second husband. They wed in 1906 and lived at Cliveden in Buckinghamshire.

The tiara. (Image credit: Bonhams)

Portrait of Nancy Astor by John Singer Sargent, from the Country Life archives. (Image credit: Country Life/Future Publishing Plc.)

After a career as a hostess and member of the social elite, she entered Parliament in 1919, winning her husband’s former seat, Plymouth Sutton, when he succeeded his peerage and entered the House of Lords. As a member of the Unionist Party, she advocated for educational reform and women’s rights, among other issues. However, although diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, unfortunate controversial views are not — and these ended Astor’s political career in 1945.

In 1931, she wore the tiara to the premiere of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights at the Dominion Theatre in London. Her sister, Phyllis Langhorne Brand, borrowed it for a court presentation at Buckingham Palace in the early 1930s. Inspired by this, her husband, the Hon. Robert Henry Brand, commissioned Cartier to produce a similar tiara in 1935. This is currently on display at the V&A museum’s Cartier exhibition, which has a whole room dedicated to tiaras. That’s a whole lot of shiny.

Charlie Chaplin, George Bernard Shaw and Lord and Lady Astor — wearing her tiara —at the Dominion Theatre in 1931. (Image credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images)

Set throughout with brilliant, old single and rose-cut diamonds, Lady Astor’s tiara comprised a lot of bling, especially for an MP. Jean Ghika, Bonhams head of jewellery, calls it 'the star of the sale’.

‘Cartier has long been recognised as the name behind some of the world’s most important jewels and the Astor turquoise and diamond tiara dates to a period when Cartier London were at the height of their creative prowess,' she said. ‘Cartier were later commissioned to produce a similar tiara for Nancy’s sister. However, the design of Nancy Astor’s tiara is truly unique. The distinctive plumes, leaves and scrolls carved in turquoise were drawn from Egyptian, Indian and Persian motifs, which were extensively explored by Cartier throughout the early 20th century. The firm’s Eastern inspired jewels became hugely fashionable as a result.’

By the Edwardian era, the considerable rise of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels saw tiaras fashioned for royalty, aristocrats and those in the social elite who were lucky enough to afford them. This continued into the 1930s, but started to go out of fashion after the Second World War, warn then by only the starriest of stars and the most blue blooded of royals.

However, if tiaras aren’t your thing, worry not. Along with Astor's tiara, there is another opportunity to own a piece of fashion history, once worn be a woman with a life that was equally interwoven with glamour and scandal. Vintage Van Cleef & Arpels pieces, once owned by Ann Fleming, are going under the hammer in Dreweatts's Fine Jewellery sale on June 12. They will be auctioning off a sapphire and diamond brooch and earring set that belonged to Ian Fleming's only wife. Not so Ann — she had more of a Bond-type approach to romance (Fleming was her third husband).

Ann Flemings pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels, worthy of Goldfinger. (Image credit: Dreweatts)

It's easy to see how Ann captivated all those husbands of hers. (Image credit: Dreweatts)

The jewels were not gifted to Ann by Fleming, they were a present from her first husband, Lord O’Neill of Shanes Castle, in 1938, during a now-infamous trip to Paris. At the time, à la Bond, she was also having an affair with Esmond Harmsworth, later Viscount Rothermere, who would become her second husband. The story goes that when she learned that her husband, Lord O’Neill, had planned a weekend in Paris with his lover Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava — the Guinness heiress — Ann insisted on going too. But, to make things fair, she brought Harmsworth along for the ride, and that’s where she received the Van Cleef & Arpels pieces.



Ian Fleming was apparently captivated by her wit and defiance. She became a key figure in his life, and is widely believed to have inspired him to write the Bond books, although their marriage was turbulent and they also both had many affairs. The Van Cleef jewel suite, with an estimate of between £15,000 and £20,000, captures the drama and excitement of her high-society numerous-husbanded lifestyle. Charlotte Peel, the head of jewellery at Dreweatts, says it offers 'a rare and personal connection to one of the most famous spies of all time'. And it would look good with Astor’s tiara, if you fancied bidding on both.

Ian and Ann Fleming in New York, 1962. (Image credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Bonhams London Jewels sale will take place on June 5. Dreweatts's Fine Jewellery sale will take place on June 12.