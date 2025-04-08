Holding pattern: The enduring influence of William Morris on film, fashion and design
A new exhibition at Walthamstow’s William Morris Gallery traces the legacy of the Arts & Crafts designer on everything from boots to cinema and even a Japanese waving cat.
Poet, social reformer, writer, publisher, and above all artist and designer. There is little William Morris couldn’t or didn’t do, so much so that, in 1896, as he lay dying at the age of 62, a doctor put down his illness to: ‘simply being William Morris and having done more work than most 10 men’.
- More than 130 years later, the man who made his own furniture because he couldn’t find anything that he liked, and who said, ‘have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful’, continues to hold sway. His impact on today’s fashion and design is far wider than in his own days, as Morris Mania, a new exhibition held at his former home in London’s Walthamstow, now the William Morris Gallery, proves.
- Part of the gallery’s 75th anniversary celebrations, Morris Mania explores how and why the Arts & Crafts designer ‘went viral’. In the past decades, his patterns have not only appeared on an extraordinary variety of objects at home and abroad — including a pair of Dr Martens boots and a Japanese waving cat both impeccably clad in Strawberry Thief — but also influenced popular culture
- Morris features in George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion — ‘in the middle of the room there is a big ottoman; and this, with the carpet, the Morris wallpapers, and the Morris chintz window curtains and brocade covers … supply all the ornament’ — and filters through in My Fair Lady, its musical-theatre and cinematic adaptation. (Cecil Beaton, who won an Oscar for the film, went big on the Morris look). More improbably, the Compton wallpaper Morris designed with John Henry Dearle also appears in Quentin Tarantino’s Western romp, Django Unchained (it’s the very same that features in another film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things).
- Yet, as the exhibition highlights, this popularity has come through mass production, which contrasts with Morris’s deep and enduring ‘hatred of modern civilisation’ and his vision that ‘nothing should be made by man's labour which is not worth making, or which must be made by labour degrading to the maker’. (Such was his objection to industrialised processes that, as a young man, he had refused to attend the Great Exhibition of 1851, because its focus on mass production clashed with his principles, although he seemed more flexible at other times: his commitment to socialism didn’t seem to prevent him from seeking wealthy, often aristocratic patrons).
- However, there are also skilled artisans that continue to make Morris-inspired pieces with the kind of care and panache that he would have applauded. It’s hard to tell what he would have made of seeing his designs on trainers (Nike, in the celebrated Willow) and thimbles, radios (Roberts, in Morris’s beloved Willow Bough), clocks and haute couture (Mac Jacobs’s 2015 collaboration with the William Morris Gallery), but there is no doubt that he fulfilled his long-held ambition to ‘transform the world with Beauty’.
Morris Mania is at William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow from April 5 to September 21.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Carla must be the only Italian that finds the English weather more congenial than her native country’s sunshine. An antique herself, she became Country Life's Arts & Antiques editor in 2023 having previously covered, as a freelance journalist, heritage, conservation, history and property stories, for which she won a couple of awards.
-
-
From robins and hedgehogs to the Loch Ness Monster: Professor Karen Jones on Beastly Britain
Professor Karen Jones joins the Country Life podcast to talk about the animals that populate Britain, and how they've shaped our land, our culture and our lives.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The beautiful island bridge, an otter's life and Churchill's TXT speech: Country Life Quiz of the Day
Tuesday's quiz takes in cricket pitches, frittatas and more.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Terrifying or tremendous? Spend a night at the National Gallery beneath some of the world’s most famous artworks
Bacchus, his girlfriend Ariadne, Fighting Temeraire and a few sunflowers seek roommate for one night only. No smokers or pets. Rent free.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
The V&A and Burberry announce landmark Fashion Gallery makeover
The V&A is renovating one of its largest and most-visited spaces — with support from British fashion house Burberry.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
Anya Hindmarch: 'Luxury can become achingly boring and a bit worthy. I like things that make you smile’
The thrill of a new pencil case doesn’t fade with age, finds Jo Rodgers, on a visit to Anya Hindmarch’s new stationery pop-up shop.
By Country Life Published
-
In Focus: The art that has broken out of London's galleries and made it onto the street
Art is breaking free from the traditional gallery and its emergence on our streets and in our parks is changing the way we live, says Clive Aslet.
By Clive Aslet Published