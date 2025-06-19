At His Majesty’s pleasure: A woodland retreat for rent at Sandringham
With room for six guests, and with 20,000 acres on the doorstep, it would be folly to not get booking.
Ah, Sandringham. This Norfolk estate has long been steeped in royal history. The deathplace of George V. The birthplace of George VI. It is here that Elizabeth II delivered the first televised Christmas message, and it is now a residence of His Majesty The King. As of this month, you too can stay on this most celebrated slice of Norfolk, courtesy of The Folly.
Available as an exclusive rental through Oliver’s Travels, The Folly is a turreted retreat set in the estate’s private grounds. Surrounded by centuries-old woodland, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms set across two separate wings. It can sleep up to six people with a minimum stay of three nights, priced upwards of £3,000.
Originally built as a haven for ladies to retire for a cup of tea, it is still the perfect place to unwind with a hot (or cold) beverage. The wrap-around balcony and turret make it the perfect place to sip and ponder while looking out at all nature has to offer. The interiors are plenty intriguing too, with many of the property’s period features — including hand-finished floors, stone hearths and arched entryways — preserved.
Oliver Bell of Oliver’s Travels, says: ‘We’ve always championed holidays that are a little out of the ordinary — with a portfolio full of heritage-rich and characterful homes, The Folly is a natural fit. This property isn’t just a place to stay — it’s an experience steeped in history, comfort, and quiet grandeur. We’re excited to open the doors to such a unique retreat, and can’t wait to see the stories that unfold here.’
The best part? It has the entire Sandringham Estate on the doorstep. That includes a 20,000-acre parkland and royal gardens, all of which beg to be explored. There is a seasonal forest school for children to attend too, and four-legged friends are welcome guests who may enjoy the plentiful outdoors on offer. It also has a BBQ and private garden. Sandringham House is minutes away too, and open to visit between April and October. For a stay worthy of royalty, look no further.
The Folly, Sandringham, is available to rent via Oliver’s Travels.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Magazine Journalism. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
A meticulously restored Scottish estate for sale, dripping with history, character and wildlife
The Craigengillan Estate in Ayrshire sits in 2,850 acres above the valley of the River Doon.
The Talented Monsieur Mille: The haute horologist who stopped time is celebrated in a new book
A new coffee table book by Assouline celebrates one of today’s most daring and innovative watch brands.
The East African holiday hotspot that should be top of your travel wishlist — and where to stay
There's more to Kenya than just safari.
Winchester: The ancient city of kings and saints that's one of 21st century Britain's happiest places to live
Kings, cobbles, secrets, superstition and literary fire power–Winchester has had it all in spades for centuries and is as desirable now as it ever was, says Jason Goodwin.
'He has 27 camels — and four daughters, too, whom he professes to love almost as much'
Pamela Goodman takes a trip to Oman and catches a glimpse into the strange world of camel beauty pageants.
Penicuik Estate review: An exclusive use house and cottages for collectors and connoisseurs
The Penicuik Estate in Midlothian, Scotland is an ever-growing hospitality empire with a fascinating history.
Prussia Cove: Shrouded in mystery and romance, this former smugglers' paradise is an isolated idyll
Come for the history, stay for the swimming and walking.
'In Rome, you can see through the cracks of the world into all of human history': Assouline's new book is a visual declaration of love to the Eternal City
To mark the publication of Roma Eterna — which celebrates the Italian capital through the medium of photography — we asked one travel writer to write his own love letter to Rome.
Sea Containers London: The 1980s called and it wants its bedroom back
The Sea Containers hotel on London's South Bank has unveiled four bespoke ‘cabin suites’, inspired by four different decades.
The Old Bell, Malmesbury: England's oldest hotel meets Lone Star style to create something special
How do you bring a 13th century hostelry to life, while keeping its historical charm? Ask Kim and Whit Hanks.