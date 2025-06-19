At His Majesty’s pleasure: A woodland retreat for rent at Sandringham

Ah, Sandringham. This Norfolk estate has long been steeped in royal history. The deathplace of George V. The birthplace of George VI. It is here that Elizabeth II delivered the first televised Christmas message, and it is now a residence of His Majesty The King. As of this month, you too can stay on this most celebrated slice of Norfolk, courtesy of The Folly.

Available as an exclusive rental through Oliver’s Travels , The Folly is a turreted retreat set in the estate’s private grounds. Surrounded by centuries-old woodland, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms set across two separate wings. It can sleep up to six people with a minimum stay of three nights, priced upwards of £3,000.

The Folly at Sandringham — set in plenty of woodland.

Originally built as a haven for ladies to retire for a cup of tea, it is still the perfect place to unwind with a hot (or cold) beverage. The wrap-around balcony and turret make it the perfect place to sip and ponder while looking out at all nature has to offer. The interiors are plenty intriguing too, with many of the property’s period features — including hand-finished floors, stone hearths and arched entryways — preserved.

Oliver Bell of Oliver’s Travels, says: ‘We’ve always championed holidays that are a little out of the ordinary — with a portfolio full of heritage-rich and characterful homes, The Folly is a natural fit. This property isn’t just a place to stay — it’s an experience steeped in history, comfort, and quiet grandeur. We’re excited to open the doors to such a unique retreat, and can’t wait to see the stories that unfold here.’

Sandringham House is minutes away from The Folly and open to the public from April-October.

Queen Elizabeth II at the 88th Cocker Spaniel Championship on Sandringham Estate in 2018.

The best part? It has the entire Sandringham Estate on the doorstep. That includes a 20,000-acre parkland and royal gardens, all of which beg to be explored. There is a seasonal forest school for children to attend too, and four-legged friends are welcome guests who may enjoy the plentiful outdoors on offer. It also has a BBQ and private garden. Sandringham House is minutes away too, and open to visit between April and October. For a stay worthy of royalty, look no further.

The Folly, Sandringham, is available to rent via Oliver’s Travels .

