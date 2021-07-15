Best lampshades: 12 of the finest lampshades to bring light into your life

Designers are using a variety of patterns to transform lampshades. Amelia Thorpe selects ten of the best lampshades to step into the light this season.

Best for… vintage charm

Both created by renowned British fashion designer Matthew Williamson for Pooky, this 12in Blue and White Paisley shade, £70, sits atop a vintage-inspired English Garden table lamp, £95.

www.pooky.com

Best for… smart stripes

These 20in Warna Silk pleated lampshades, £195 each, echo the colour of the dining chairs to joyous effect, from OKA.

www.oka.com

Best for… flower power

Designed by artist Flora Roberts and screen-printed in England, Camellia Petit lampshades in Dusty Pink, Emerald Green and Sky Blue cost from £95 each, Rosi de Ruig.

www.rosi-de-ruig.myshopify.com

Best for… a light touch

Pink, green and blue block-printed stripes add a summer-fresh feel to this knife-pleated Serit Border lampshade, from £75, by Birdie Fortescue.

www.birdiefortescue.co.uk

Best for… artistic flair

Hand-painted by artist Jane McCall, the Duncan lampshade is inspired by the work of the Bloomsbury Group, available in two shapes and eight sizes, from £60, Bloomsbury Revisited.

www.bloomsburyrevisited.co.uk

Best for… a bit of blue and white

The Samarkand Indigo Grid shade, from £50, is block-printed by hand on cotton voile, from Hector Finch.

www.hectorfinch.com

Best for… a natural touch

The 35cm Sloped Oval shade in Stone Featherdown cotton, £67.20, will introduce a touch of country charm to any room, from Jim Lawrence.

www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Best for… a soft touch

Gathered pleats of Ida Apricot linen add softness to this classic empire Henry lampshade, from £22 (6in) to, £180 (26in) from Neptune.

www.neptune.com

Best for… making a statement

Visit The Fabric Collective showroom in Chelsea to see a selection of Penny Morrison’s limited-edition, screen-printed lampshades, such as these Scalloped Silk designs, from £408 each.

www.pennymorrison.com

Best for… a bold marbled magic

Dreamy patterns in marbled paper make this Antique Spot 10in Brown lampshade, £100, a beautiful find, from Pentreath & Hall.

www.pentreath-hall.com

Best for… a finishing touch

This Indian Red Moonflower 18in framed lampshade, £89, is made in one of Susie Watson Designs’ own printed linens, so you can choose co-ordinating curtains and cushions, as you wish.

www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

And finally… worst for those who can’t make up their minds!

Vaughan offers an impressive variety of lampshades, including those made in its own fabrics, shown here, prices from £239 for a 14in Pembroke shade. It also offers designs in plain silk and its Tribal range of cotton prints, as well as a custom-making service using your own trim and material.

www.vaughandesigns.com