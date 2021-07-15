Best lampshades: 12 of the finest lampshades to bring light into your life

Designers are using a variety of patterns to transform lampshades. Amelia Thorpe selects ten of the best lampshades to step into the light this season.
Best for… vintage charm
Both created by renowned British fashion designer Matthew Williamson for Pooky, this 12in Blue and White Paisley shade, £70, sits atop a vintage-inspired English Garden table lamp, £95.
www.pooky.com
Best for… smart stripes
These 20in Warna Silk pleated lampshades, £195 each, echo the colour of the dining chairs to joyous effect, from OKA.
www.oka.com
Best for… flower power
Designed by artist Flora Roberts and screen-printed in England, Camellia Petit lampshades in Dusty Pink, Emerald Green and Sky Blue cost from £95 each, Rosi de Ruig.
www.rosi-de-ruig.myshopify.com
Best for… a light touch
Pink, green and blue block-printed stripes add a summer-fresh feel to this knife-pleated Serit Border lampshade, from £75, by Birdie Fortescue.
www.birdiefortescue.co.uk
Best for… artistic flair
Hand-painted by artist Jane McCall, the Duncan lampshade is inspired by the work of the Bloomsbury Group, available in two shapes and eight sizes, from £60, Bloomsbury Revisited.
www.bloomsburyrevisited.co.uk
Best for… a bit of blue and white
The Samarkand Indigo Grid shade, from £50, is block-printed by hand on cotton voile, from Hector Finch.
www.hectorfinch.com
Best for… a natural touch
The 35cm Sloped Oval shade in Stone Featherdown cotton, £67.20, will introduce a touch of country charm to any room, from Jim Lawrence.
www.jim-lawrence.co.uk
Best for… a soft touch
Gathered pleats of Ida Apricot linen add softness to this classic empire Henry lampshade, from £22 (6in) to, £180 (26in) from Neptune.
www.neptune.com
Best for… making a statement
Visit The Fabric Collective showroom in Chelsea to see a selection of Penny Morrison’s limited-edition, screen-printed lampshades, such as these Scalloped Silk designs, from £408 each.
www.pennymorrison.com
Best for… a bold marbled magic
Dreamy patterns in marbled paper make this Antique Spot 10in Brown lampshade, £100, a beautiful find, from Pentreath & Hall.
www.pentreath-hall.com
Best for… a finishing touch
This Indian Red Moonflower 18in framed lampshade, £89, is made in one of Susie Watson Designs’ own printed linens, so you can choose co-ordinating curtains and cushions, as you wish.
www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk
And finally… worst for those who can’t make up their minds!
Vaughan offers an impressive variety of lampshades, including those made in its own fabrics, shown here, prices from £239 for a 14in Pembroke shade. It also offers designs in plain silk and its Tribal range of cotton prints, as well as a custom-making service using your own trim and material.
www.vaughandesigns.com
How to make a hallway that’s more than just a dumping ground
The best hallways create a bold statement. Amelia Thorpe explains.
The best posh sheds, garden rooms and shepherd’s huts for your garden
Spending more time at home has inspired thousands of us to look at installing a garden room — Amelia Thorpe
Why the classic kitchen look will always trump the latest trends
Kitchens inspired by the past are the ones which will stand the test of time, says Amelia Thorpe.
11 of the best new ideas in kitchens, from ‘levitating’ kitchen units to the ultimate wine fridge
The world of kitchens seems to produce ceaseless innovation. Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the latest looks and cleverest