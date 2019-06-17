A classic car show in the very heart of central London, featuing a 1912 Rolls and Damien Hirst’s old Ferrari

The Belgravia Classic Car Show takes place this weekend, and is a real treat for the car lovers of London.

On the face of it, you’d think that classic car lovers who live in London would be in entirely the wrong place for seeing beautiful machines tootling up and down. After all, who in their right mind drives in London at all, let alone brings a hugely-expensive motor to a traffic-choked city where it’s impossible to park and the average speed is 8mph?

Luckily for those folk, plenty of these lunatics do indeed exist. Walk around the pleasant streets and squares of Mayfair, Belgravia and Kensington and, thanks to the often stupendous wealth of those who can afford to live in these postcodes, you’ll see enough gleaming machinery to make a grown petrolhead cry.

And never is that truer than on the day of the annual Belgravia Classic Car Show, which comes to Belgrave Square Garden this weekend, Sunday 23rd June.

Some 300 beautiful cars will be on display in this classic London garden square, with everything from century-old limousines to insanely-powerful sports cars. Here are just a few of the highlights that you can expect to see:

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud

Rolls-Royce Bombay ordered the car in 1912 to be used as a Trials Car to attract the untapped and lucrative market in India. She was fitted with several special features still seen on the car today, and after six months as a Trials Car, she caught the eye of the Maharaja of Nabha who bought her at the end of 1913.

She remained in the family for over 70 years until she was purchased by Tim Forrest who began a gradual programme of conservation to restore the car to her former glory. She has enjoyed many long distance tours around the world and is still lovingly driven by Tim’s family.

1981 Lancia Montecarlo Series Two Spyder

Unrestored and in original condition with only service parts having been replaced over the past 38 years. Now only one of 40 cars left in the UK and one of only six Spyders still on the road.

1998 Ferrari 550 Michael Schumacher

Previously owned by artist Damien Hirst, this car is a Carrozzeria Scagliettie Ferrari Michael Schumacher Edition.

1990 Ferrari Testarossa

Considered one of the icons of the 90s and a modern day classic.

There will also be all the other usual sorts of things you’d expect at this sort of event — music and food and so on — to save you from the annoyance of having to leave during lunchtime. Enjoy the spectacle — and if you can’t make it along, at least enjoy the images on this page from last year’s show.

The Belgravia Classic Car Show, Belgrave Square Garden, 10am-5pm, Sunday 23 June. Tickets £10 in advance from www.belgraviaclassiccarshow.com, £15 on the gate. Under-10s free. The event is hosted by Chestertons and Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, with support from the Belgrave Square Garden Events Committee, The 96 Club and The International Guild of Specialist Engineers.