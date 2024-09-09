Goodwood Revival 2024: What you missed at the world’s most elegant motor race weekend

The Goodwood Revival is one of the highlights of the summer — even when the weather does its best to put a damper on things.
The early autumn downpours across West Sussex this weekend hit the 2024 Goodwood Revival, but spectators and competitors didn’t let it get them down as the weekend went ahead in fine style.
If you didn’t make it, our selection of images from the weekend is a treasure trove of wonderful old cars, delightful character costumes and a few surprises.
And if you did get there in person? It’s a great way to relive what you saw and catch up on anything you missed.
It wasn’t all rain: blue skies on day one of the 2024 Goodwood Revival at Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Spectators dressed up to the nines head under Goodwood’s famous tunnel beneath the circuit. ©Rolex/Andrew Baker
Silver cars, red hats, Credit: ©Rolex/Felix Diemer
Cars with windscreen wipers and roofs were the winners of the weekend. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The cars lined up ahead of the tiny tots’ Settrington Cup race… (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
…and the competitors head for the grid in their pedal-powered machines. Adorable. ©Rolex/Felix Diemer
Dita Von Teese was the celebrity judge of the ‘Best Dressed’ competition at the Revive & Thrive Fashion Hub. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Bubble car? Check. Brolly? Check. Picnic basket on the back? Check. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The on-site 1950s hair salon is now so popular that the slots are all booked up back in April. ©Rolex/Andrew Baker
Authentic period fairground rides offered a thrill of speed without needing to venture on to the track. Credit: Getty
Some people always bring the wwrong type of horsepower… Credit: Getty
The rain gave plenty of the ‘Best Dressed’ competitors just another way to get noticed. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Police cars: they really just don’t make ’em like they used to. ©Rolex/Andrew Baker
Everywhere you look you could see at least three different decades represented at once. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The classic Alfa Romeo races were one of the highlights on and off the track. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Not every vehicle on show was built with speed in mind… ©Rolex/Andrew Baker
‘Going for a spin’ had a number of meanings. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Standing around and gassing at Goodwood. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
As always it’s a joy to see classic F1 cars in good-as-new condition. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Plenty of competition for ‘best dressed’, but only one true contender for ‘best moustache’. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
What’s better than a classic Triumph bike? A classic Triumph bike with a leopard-print seat. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
And after all the racing was done, there was still time for tennis. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)