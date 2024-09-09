Goodwood Revival 2024: What you missed at the world’s most elegant motor race weekend

The Goodwood Revival is one of the highlights of the summer — even when the weather does its best to put a damper on things.

The early autumn downpours across West Sussex this weekend hit the 2024 Goodwood Revival, but spectators and competitors didn’t let it get them down as the weekend went ahead in fine style.

If you didn’t make it, our selection of images from the weekend is a treasure trove of wonderful old cars, delightful character costumes and a few surprises.

And if you did get there in person? It’s a great way to relive what you saw and catch up on anything you missed.

Recommended videos for you

And after all the racing was done, there was still time for tennis. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)