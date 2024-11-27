Dawn Chorus: The photographer-florist creating modern Grand Masters, plus Ashdown Forest and our Quiz of the Day

A look at the work of Harald Altmaier, an unusual solution to an imaginary problem, and much more besides in today's Dawn Chorus.

The florist-photographer turning vases of flowers into a 21st century Grand Masters

Harald Altmaier’s pictures ‘are closer to paintings than classic photographs,’ writes Carla Passino in today’s print edition of Country Life. In an amazing (and lushly illustrated) article, Carla describes how the artist portrays ‘monumental floral arrangements against gilded mirrors, sleeping cherubs and swathes of damasks, silks and rich velvets that cascade in sinuous drapes, as butterflies, caterpillars or stag beetles frolic among the petals.’

We’re thrilled that as well as sharing his images and his story with Country Life, Harald has also put together this video on his life, his work and his inspiration. And for added value, it even features his dogs.

Quiz of the Day

1) Musophobia is a fear of what?

2) Who wrote the opera The Barber of Seville?

3) Which metal signifies a 10th wedding anniversary?

4) What type of insect is a grizzled skipper?

5) How many rounds are fired from the Tower of London to salute The King’s birthday?

Answers at the bottom of the page

If it’s good enough for Winnie-the-Pooh, it’s good enough for me and you

Those at a loose end in Sussex on Thursday could do worse than visit the launch of ‘Ashdown Forest Through My Lens‘, a new exhibition of the pictures of Craig Payne. Ashdown Forest — spiritual home of Winnie-the-Pooh — is one of southern England’s most beautiful areas.

Strictly Kelvin Fletcher

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner-turned Derbyshire farmer Kelvin Fletcher was James’s guest on the podcast this week — and he was a joy to talk to. Don’t miss this glorious episode.

The gift for the horse that has everything

‘Hello Sales,’ begins one of the more unusual emails received int he Country Life office this week, purporting to be from a Dr Elijah Blake.

‘Am e-mailing concerning purchase of horse solarium for pick-up at your store. Let me know the total pricing for 12 pieces of the following: Horse Solarium Unit with 12 Shatter-Proof, Low-Glare Infrared Lamps.’

Solariums for horses, eh? Who knew? While Dr Blake’s email had clearly found the wrong recipient, it turns out that they really do exist — not to give Dobbin a suntan, but to keep him or her warm and happy in winter. The people at horsesolarium.co.uk describe it as something to providing horses ‘with the light they need to remain fit, healthy and energised, as well drying off the animal to avoid the chills and muscle discomfort associated with exercising in damp or wet conditions.’

You really do learn a new thing every day.

Want to live in a National Park?

Then get ready to dig deep, as Annabel Dixon discovered in her Property Talk column the other day. There’s a 25% premium on homes in one of the nation’s National Parks, according to new research.

That’s it for today — we’re back on Thursday

QUIZ ANSWERS

1) Mice or rats

2) Rossini

3) Tin

4) Butterfly

5) 62