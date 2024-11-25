Kelvin Fletcher: From Strictly Come Dancing to the sheep dip

This week's guest on the Country Life Podcast is Kelvin Fletcher, star of Fletchers' Family Farm, who talks to James Fisher about why he decided to move to the Peak District and dive head first into the rural way of life.
Dancer, actor, father of four and farmer. There are very few things that Kelvin Fletcher cannot do. ‘Hold on’, you might say. ‘What do you mean farmer? I thought that was just acting?’ Well, it was, until about three years ago when Kelvin and his wife Liz decided that they needed a change of scenery. Plans to move to Los Angeles were touted, but a far more sensible decision (we think) was made: a move to a small family farm in the Peak District.
Not your typical move for an actor and he’ll be the first to admit it. But since the move, he and his family haven’t looked back. Even better for us, they decided to bring some TV cameras with them to document the experience, leading to the creation of Fletchers’ Family Farm, the second season of which began yesterday.
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
‘I’ve never seen an industry that can encapsulate life so well,’ he told me on the Country Life Podcast. ‘It teaches you about hard work, a sense of responsibility. The essential need to look after others, to look after the animals, to look after the land that you’re farming.’
We talk about the good moments, the bad moments, the neighbours and the things he wished he’d known before deciding to become a farmer. And, of course, we spoke about Strictly. You’ll be delighted to hear that the Mirrorball Trophy still has pride of place in the Fletcher household.
It’s a fascinating chat, and a rare glimpse into the life of a ‘new entrant’ into the rural community. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, and you can watch all the episodes of Fletchers’ Family Farm on ITV.
Episode credits
- Host: James Fisher
- Guest: Kelvin Fletcher
- Producer and editor: Toby Keel
- Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
‘We talk about life’s big questions with people who probably thought they were just coming in to discuss the redecoration of their house’: Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham on the Country Life Podcast
Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham of Salvesen Graham join James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
Poems about pies, the foul-mouthed parrot upstaging Margaret Atwood and starting World War III via Desert Island Discs: Ian McMillan on the Country Life Podcast
Poet, broadcaster and writer Ian McMillan joins the Country Life Podcast.
Podcast: Britain’s best architects, interior designers, craftspeople and garden designers
Giles Kime joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to explain how he and the team come up with
Country Life’s ultimate guide to podcasts — from history and cricket, to politics and flyfishing
To celebrate the launch of the Country Life Podcast, we've curated a list of our favourite podcasts to help cut