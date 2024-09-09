Charlie Bigham: The man behind the meals on food, farming, and why cooking his lasagne takes three hours

Who doesn't love a Charlie Bigham fish pie or tikka masala? We spoke to the main man on the Country Life podcast to learn the secrets behind his famous food and hear more about his new cookbook.

It seems remarkable to me that having put a man on the moon, eradicated smallpox, and invented the world wide web, we are still unable to cure the simple hangover. I would have thought that someone would have got around to figuring that out by now.

While not exactly a cure, the next best thing, at least for me, is a Charlie Bigham Lasagne for Two. Ever since my mid twenties, when my advancing age brought the brutality of the hangover more into focus, I have swaddled myself in his bechamel luxuriousness for comfort after a big night of drinking. Mr Bigham has revived me from the sofa more times than I care to count.

Food for many people is a source of comfort, and it certainly is too for Charlie, who joined the Country Life Podcast this week to talk about cooking, his business and his new cookbook Supper With Charlie Bigham, which is out on Thursday September 12.

In the book, you can cook classics from his range (including the lasagne, rejoice) as well as plenty of other dishes that he makes for his family and friends at home. Which is neat. A risk too, perhaps, because if you could whip up a Charlie Bigham meal on cue then your friends and family will constantly be coming around. We can only imagine how annoying it is for him already.

We also spoke about his decision to leave his consulting work in 1994 and go traveling to India in a campervan. It was that journey, and a love of cooking, that inspired him to set up his business in the first place. We chatted about creating the world’s most expensive fish pie, known as the ‘Swish Pie’, the importance of sustainable business and caring for the planet, and his favourite place in the British countryside.

Charlie has always been the guy behind the wooden tray. It was great to finally meet him. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

