Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: Changing rooms, mixing leather and velvet, and the joy of growing old disgracefully

Interior designer and TV icon Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joins the Country Life Podcast.

In 1996, a television show arrived on British screens which changed the way we see interior design: Changing Rooms.

It made household names of several of its stars, including host Carol Smilie and carpenter ‘Handy Andy’ Kane, but none became so famous as designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, whose flamboyant dress sense, often outrageous designs and laconic demeanour made him world-famous.

As he turns 60, he remains almost as famous as he did at the height of the show’s popularity, and we’re delighted that he joined host James Fisher for this episode of the Country Life Podcast.

Recommended videos for you

Laurence talks about his early career, his influences as a designer and his entirely accidental transformation into a global TV star.

He also talks candidly about ageing, from his thoughts on turning 60 to how retirees and the elderly are seen and treated in modern Britain.

It’s something he feels passionate about, and indeed his latest job isn’t on the small screen, but instead designing a series of retirement villages for Rangeford.

Instead of the ‘beige coffin’ that ‘smells of cabbage and wee’, Laurence is determined to create spaces that are more like boutique hotels that burst with colour, energy and fun

‘We’re the generation who saw The Sex Pistols play live,’ he says. ‘We’ve been all over the world, and we’ve done all these kinds of things. We know what Soho Farmhouse feels like. And you know what, why on earth would we want to just sort of slide into this very nondescript, oatmeal environment just to wait to die?’

Episode credits