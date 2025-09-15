Goodwood Revival 2025: Pictures from the 'F1 of classic car races'
Here's everything you might have missed if you didn't get the chance to make it to West Sussex's most elegant event.
The rain came again, as it did last year, but once again punters, performers and drivers were anything but put off from attending the Goodwood Revival, as thousands descended on West Sussex to enjoy three-days of action-packed motor racing.
But as much as the weekend is about classic cars, driven by racing legends such as Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, David Brabham and, err, Rowan Atkinson, it is also about outfits. A weekend where everyone pretends it's the 1940s, 50s and 60s only really works if everyone really pretends, and this year was no exception.
Stepping back in time is the point, and perhaps it is one of the only places on earth where wearing a t-shirt and jeans makes you stick out like a sore thumb. A point not lost on Rolex Testimonee Jenson, who described the weekend as ‘incredible’.
‘The Goodwood Revival is one of my favourite weekends of the year; it has become very international, but it remains so quintessentially British,’ he said. ‘As soon as you enter the event it’s like you have stepped back in time, it’s like a movie set, there is nothing like it. I love how everyone gets dressed up in period outfits — and if you aren’t, you stand out — it’s the people that really make this event such a special occasion.’
If you felt like you missed out, there’s always next year. In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from the weekend.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
