Goodwood Revival 2025: Pictures from the 'F1 of classic car races'

The rain came again, as it did last year, but once again punters, performers and drivers were anything but put off from attending the Goodwood Revival, as thousands descended on West Sussex to enjoy three-days of action-packed motor racing.

But as much as the weekend is about classic cars, driven by racing legends such as Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, David Brabham and, err, Rowan Atkinson, it is also about outfits. A weekend where everyone pretends it's the 1940s, 50s and 60s only really works if everyone really pretends, and this year was no exception.

Jenson Button participated in all three days of racing, and even secured his first win on the Friday. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Stepping back in time is the point, and perhaps it is one of the only places on earth where wearing a t-shirt and jeans makes you stick out like a sore thumb. A point not lost on Rolex Testimonee Jenson, who described the weekend as ‘incredible’.

‘The Goodwood Revival is one of my favourite weekends of the year; it has become very international, but it remains so quintessentially British,’ he said. ‘As soon as you enter the event it’s like you have stepped back in time, it’s like a movie set, there is nothing like it. I love how everyone gets dressed up in period outfits — and if you aren’t, you stand out — it’s the people that really make this event such a special occasion.’

If you felt like you missed out, there’s always next year. In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from the weekend.

The smell of petrol, oil, history and hot rubber hangs in the air in the paddocks. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Not just cars, but Spitfires too. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Heading down the main straight and into Madgwick, a testing right-hand turn. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Didn't manage to fix up your hair before you arrived? No problem. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Is it even a car meet without a classic Ferrari? (Image credit: © Rolex)

The roar, from engines and the crowds, was deafening. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Outfits from every era and every angle of fashion were on display. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Younger competitors can compete in the Settrington Cup, pedalling Austin J40 cars down the start-finish straight. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Plenty of live music kept energy levels high. (Image credit: © Rolex)

This year marked 60 years since Jim Clark, the Scottish sheep farmer, won his last F1 World Championship. More than 30 cars related to his career, as well as a few sheep, graced the track to celebrate his remarkable achievements. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Rolex were once again on hand as Official Timepiece and Drivers' Club Partners for the event. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Even the hippies were out in force. (Image credit: © Rolex)

Who wore it better? (Image credit: © Rolex)

Race winners were presented with wreaths. (Image credit: © Rolex)

The legendary Jackie Stewart offers some advice to young participants of the Settrington Cup. (Image credit: © Rolex)