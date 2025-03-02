Polestar 4: Function, form and a sprinkle of stardust

There is something uniquely oppressive about the British seaside in winter. The wind is sharp and wet, enhanced by an unforgiving grey sky and somehow even greyer sea. People walk their dogs, wrapped up in equally dull tones, scarves flapping in the wind. A façade of shops, restaurants, pubs and arcades slowly peels as the salty air makes light work of any attempted renovation, no matter how recent.

I had never been to Margate, but I had heard good things. Perhaps a dark February day is not the best time to go, but I was in command of a Polestar 4 and needed to stretch its electronic legs. The cold grey skies of the seaside felt very Scandinavian, so it seemed a suitable adventure.

When it comes to EVs, Polestar, along with Tesla and Nissan, has become one of the more well established manufacturers. The Polestar 2 has been a staple of the roads since its introduction in 2020 and is a brilliant, if a little uninspiring, 4-door saloon car that offered supreme comfort and functional range early on in the EV revolution. Sensibly, Polestar decided to make a car that worked before worrying too much about styling.

But now that the technology is all sorted out, Polestar are expanding both in their creativity and in their offerings. The latest iteration is the Polestar 4, a compact ‘coupe SUV’ that will go 360 miles on a full charge, with lots of luggage, and will do it quickly.

It also has enormous wheels. I can’t remember where I first read that one of the great stylistic tricks of car design is making the wheels more than half the height of the front of the car, but clearly the designers at Polestar read it too. My vehicle had the 22in black polished forged alloys, and from the side, it looked exceptional.

The styling as a whole is very promising, and it’s good to see Polestar finally taking some risks. The semi-sporting brake shape flows nicely, the flaring wheel arches give it a sense of stature, and the split headlights a sense of mischief. If it was a person, it would be a handsome architect at a drinks party, who you secretly suspect actually works for MI6.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar)

The interiors are a pleasing place to be, with exceptionally comfortable seats, an enormous centre screen, a floating console, and five seats that real-life adults could actually fit in.

The tech is also extensive and alarmingly easy to use. The design of the infotainment system is exceptional, meaning that I was quick to set the car up how I like it, and the inbuilt Google Maps saved several headaches when it came to connecting phones. Having a searchable manual also helped when I couldn’t figure out how to turn off the heated steering wheel, which will get very hot if you let it.

Most interiors are over-designed these days, and the Polestar 4 is no exception. It would have been good to not have to dig around to find out how to adjust the wing mirrors, for example. But once you know how, it’s hardly the end of the world. I am also not a fan of the indicators, which click in a weird way. But these are very minor imperfections, and are more than made up for by the fun details throughout, such as the planet themed interior lighting options, the glass panoramic roof, and how the doors project a little Polestar logo on the floor when you open them.

When it comes to driving, the 4 is efficient and excellent. The car is extremely well balanced, and the steering is firm but very responsive, which makes the whole setup very nimble for a car that is 4.8 metres long and 2 metres wide. The dual motor version I had could also reach 60mph in a preposterous 3.7 seconds, in case you ever found yourself in a situation where you might need to do that.

Around London, it’s almost perfect. The powerful electric motor is great for the endless stopping and starting, while the Harman Kardon speakers (16 of them in total, including in the headrest) provide a splendid surround sound. The 4 might also be one of the first cars where the various safety features are a profound help rather than hindrance. Alarms and alerts come on when you need them, and various cameras will helpfully show you when a cyclist, car or kerb is somewhere you were not expecting. There is no rear window, but a large rearview screen and camera makes seeing out of the back exceptionally easy.

On the motorway, the 4 is even better. The large wheels and electric motor mean the car is practically silent, and the suspension is stiff enough for the car to stay perfectly settled, even at higher speeds. If you do encounter a pot hole or uneven surface, bumps are never too jarring, although you will notice them. I never did change the suspension settings, but it is easy enough to do so from the central screen. It is a deliciously comfortable cruiser.

As mentioned, Polestar have never had an issue with making bad cars, but they could certainly be accused of making cars that were just a little plain. The 4 is certainly the most adventurous offering they have produced so far, in terms of design and style. And the price-point is a major bonus too: the single-motor 4 starts from £59,990, while the long-range dual motor begins at £66,990. It’s considerably cheaper than the relevant Porsche Macan, for example, although it is not as flamboyant.

I was expecting it to be efficient. And I was expecting it to be functional. Understated and elegant, but with a twinkle in its eye, the 4 is a car that would be more than easy to live with, but with just enough fun to catch a passing eye.