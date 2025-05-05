The last ‘private’ photograph of F1 driver Ayrton Senna taken before his death goes on display in London
In a new exhibition of Jon Nicholson’s work at Connolly, Mayfair, photographs of Earth’s most glamorous — and sometimes tragic — motorsport series are displayed alongside ones of ‘quintessentially British’ banger racing.
On April 29, 1994, photographer Jon Nicholson was standing in the Williams’ Formula 1 (F1) garage at Imola Circuit, Italy, camera by his side, when he spotted Ayrton Senna, helmet in hand, looking up pensively at one of the video monitors hanging from the ceiling. It was the first practice session of the San Marino Grand Prix weekend — in which Ruben Barrichello, travelling at around 225km/h (140mph), clipped the kerb and was launched directly into a tyre barrier. The impact, which knocked him unconscious, measured 95g.
Snap, snap.
In qualifying, the next day, Roland Ratzenberger crashed into a concrete barrier and died. It was the Austrian rookie’s third-ever Grand Prix.
A day later, on May 1, Nicholson found himself inside the driver briefing room, moments before the actual Grand Prix. ‘Ayrton was just not engaging at all, with anything,’ he says. ‘I had Frank Williams on one side, Adrian Newey and Patrick Head on the other and he’s [Senna] looking at me going: “John, they’re making me race, they’re making me race, I don’t want to race”.’
‘My first reaction was: come on Patrick, come on Frank, you’ve got to say something here. And he kept going, and I just said to him, “Ayrton, I’m a photographer, go and talk to Bernie. What am I going to do?” through the back of the camera.’
Snap, snap.
‘Two hours later he was dead.’
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The photographs are among the last taken — ‘definitely the last private ones’ — of a man synonymous with F1.
‘It’s haunted me for the whole time,’ concludes Nicholson.
The two images are part of an exhibition of the photographer’s work, titled Exactly What I See, on display at Connolly in Mayfair. The luxury British fashion and leather brand has been in operation for more than 140 years — predating even Country Life — and has had a longstanding relationship with the automotive industry. In years gone by, Connolly’s finished leather has graced the seats of Rolls Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin models; discerning Ferrari and Jaguar clients can opt to have it fitted inside their vehicles — including the ‘new’ limited Jaguar E-Type.
On July 12, when the exhibition shutters, Nicholson will ‘retire’ the profile shot of Senna — which he initially let sit, undeveloped, in a drawer for a quarter century.
Nicholson is adamant that he wanted to be an all-round sports photographer — ‘I’ve done all this motorsport racing, but I’m not really a motor-racing fan’ — but he also talks about a niggling desire to ‘be the Don McCullin of motorsport’ specifically. And perhaps it was all inevitable. After all, he was friends with Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion and Senna’s Williams teammate. ‘I shared an office with him [Hill] in Shoreditch, in the mid- or early-80s and we spent two days a week trying to get him sponsorship and two days a week trying to get me work as a photographer, and we did nothing except race around London,’ he reveals. ‘Oh, but we had this dream that one day he would win a World Championship and I would be there to take his picture.’
Despite the multiple tragedies of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix — which forced the F1 governing bodies to usher in a wave of new safety regulations — the decade as a whole is seen as something of a ‘golden era’. There were cataclysmic rivalries and rampant technological advancements; Michael Schumacher and Adrian Newey were well on their way to taking their much-deserved seats in the pantheon of F1 greats. It was loud and brash; it was glamorous in a gritty way, and sexy in a macho one; adverts for tobacco were plastered everywhere.
‘The sport, not the people, are too manufactured now,’ says Nicholson, who hasn’t been to a Grand Prix in years. ‘Can you imagine telling James Hunt not to swear on the radio,’ he adds, referencing headmaster-like attempts made by FIA (the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) President Mohammed ben Sulayem, to clampdown on bad language. Last week, Max Verstappen, four-time World Champion and current Red Bull driver, hinted to the press that even expressing a dissenting opinion could result in a monetary fine.
These days, you are more likely to find Nicholson in Skegness than you are Silverstone, photographing totalled or derelict classic cars in ‘quintessentially British’ banger races. ‘When I got there [to his first banger race] I thought “holy sh*t, this is a great story”. I would relate it back to some of the great British photography documents of the last 30, 40 years. It’s a tribe, it’s a sub-culture, it’s about people, not about bangers.’ The banger project isn’t finished yet, but some of the early imagery, all in timeless black and white film, is also on display at Connolly. A young Schumacher’s detached and totally focused gaze, caught through rain and his visor, displayed in close proximity to a woman wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘F*CK OFF’ emblazoned on it. In the background, two men are busy hoisting a car that’s definitely seen better days onto the back of the truck. ‘It is a state of the nation, it is a venting of frustration of Brexit, of governments, of the sh*t we’re going through — and everything is right there. And they get as hyped up and as serious about it as these guys [the F1 community]. And I think that’s great.’
‘Exactly What I See’ is on display at Connolly on 4, Clifford Street, until July 12. Visit the Connolly or Jon Nicholson websites for more information.
Isabel Ettedgui, the founder of Connolly, recently sat down with 'Country Life to speak about her 'Consuming passions'. You can read the entire interview, here.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
Open house: How to join in the fun at Britain's finest country homes
Here are 40 events being held at country houses this summer, from jousting to Shakespeare, birdwatching to motor-racing and horse trials.
-
Five outstanding properties, from 3,000 acres in Wales to Robert Plant's old home, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
-
Lotus Emira Turbo SE: If you want to experience the last 'real' Lotus, now is the time
As Lotus goes fully electric, we take out its last petrol offering, the Emira, to see if the spirit of Chapman is still alive.
-
The chronograph watch: 'You can use it to time a furlong, a boat race, a lap of a Grand Prix or, for that matter, an egg'
The chronograph watch is quite at home throughout the Season, from clocking the fastest at the finishing line to tottering through Champagne-drenched enclosures.
-
Chanel takes a cruise around Lake Como
The last Chanel collection designed entirely by the atelier has been unveiled on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.
-
'Tate Modern has exploded the canon of art history, and transformed the public’s relationship with contemporary art'
Artwork by Louise Bourgeois and Salvador Dali, among others, will be on display for the Tate Modern gallery's 25th Birthday Weekender event.
-
'The watch is Head Boy of men’s accessorising': Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin's Summer Season style secrets
When it comes to dressing for the Season, accessories will transform an outfit. Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin, both stylish summer-party veterans, offer some sage advice.
-
Athena: We need to get serious about saving our museums
The government announced that museums ‘can now apply for £20 million of funding to invest in their future’ last week. But will this be enough?
-
New balls please: Eddie Redmayne, Anna Wintour and Laura Bailey on the sensory pleasures of playing tennis
Little beats the popping sound and rubbery smell of a new tube of tennis balls — even if you're a leading Hollywood actor.
-
Materials, textures, construction, expression: A Brutalist watch on your wrist
Luxury watchmakers are seeking to bridge the gap between two contrasting styles, with exciting results.