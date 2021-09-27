A look at Barbour’s new womenswear, a nature-inspired collection made with House of Hackney 

Barbour has released a nature-inspired collection made in collaboration with interiors company House of Hackney. Hetty Lintell takes a look, and picks out some of her favourite pieces.

House of Hackney turns 10 this year, and have marked their milestone by seeing their glorious textile designs given a new lease of life in this new collection with Barbour. Forget the wax jackets and wellies you might expect; this is a charming new womenswear collection, inspired by the natural world, that combines heritage and modernity.

And it’s a fun juxtaposition: the more utilitarian look of Barbour’s traditional shapes and styles with House of Hackney’s striking colour palette, and beautiful floral motifs. The collection celebrates the two proudly British, family-owned companies, both inspired by the English countryside, and we’d expect they’ll be a hit with town and country folk alike.

I love the fusion of heritage practicality from Barbour, alongside the whimsical femininity of the House of Hackney patterns. There are seven different styles of outerwear, and some very pretty dresses and blouses, all featuring the colourful textiles, whether as an all-over print, or as a hint in the lining, cuff or collar.

The Trematonia design is inspired by the magical gardens around the Castle of Trematon in Cornwall, home to the owners of House of Hackney — Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle — and features exotic animals like leopards, turtles and peacocks all frolicking in the same mystical land across the fabric.

Saturnalia print is a joyful patchwork of florals and mystical motifs, and their iconic Artemis print features psychedelic wildflowers, and is used in the reversible Barbour Stanford quilt, and as a lining in the trench-style Finsbury jacket.

As well as the new womenswear collection, there is also a vintage option, dubbed ‘Barbour re-loved x House of Hackney’. It’s a limited edition of 35 recycled jackets, each one unique and lovingly restored from off-cuts of House of Hackney fabrics.

Barbour re-loved is the company’s up-cycling service, which revitalises old, worn-out jackets, that are no longer wanted. Each jacket is cleaned and repaired in the South Shields factory, then the House of Hackney off-cuts are added to make the jackets one-of-a-kind.

‘This is a very authentic partnership between two brands for whom sustainability is so important,’ says Paul Wilkinson, Barbour’s global marketing and commercial director.

‘Our wax jackets are made to last and should not be thrown away. We are delighted to be working with House of Hackney to restore these jackets with their beautiful prints. Customers will have a chance to own a piece of history and to continue the life of a previously much-loved Barbour jacket. Once repaired, no two jackets will look the same, and as they age, they will develop their own beautiful patina and character, making each one very special and jackets that our customers will want to keep for a very long time.’

Available on Barbour.com and selected stockists worldwide from Sept 27. Barbour are also celebrating 100 years of re-waxing. With sustainability in mind this is the single best thing you can do for the jacket’s lifespan, as it will keep it looking pristine, and mean it remains waterproof.