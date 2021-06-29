Best hiking trousers for men, from mountaineering gear to smart trousers with hidden powers

From Francis Drake, Ernest Shackleton to Bear Grylls, men (and women) have been discovering the great outdoors for centuries. Their love of adventures may not have changed, but their wardrobe has.

But as well as a sense of adventure, you’ll also need the right clothes. Here are our top picks of the best hiking trousers available today.

Fjallraven are at the forefront for outdoor clothing, and their Keb trousers are a classic example as to why, made with G-1000 eco and stretch fabric, offering comfort and durability for ‘long days in the mountains’. The award-winning trousers offer generous ventilation zippers and can be waxed to make them more water-resistant. Durable yet classic, they are ‘pretty well thought out trousers’ (according to the expert).

£200 from www.fjallraven.com

Many pairs of hiking trousers scream their outdoor credentials from the mountaintops. Not these: Spoke London’s Bulletproofs look to the uninitiated like a pair of class smart casual trousers, but hide their true powers — they call them a ‘performance chino’, which gives you the idea.

The material stretches in two directions from free movement and comfort, and is water resistant (amazingly so — we tried them in a torrential downpour which defeated a ‘waterproof’ jacket, but the trousers kept us dry). There’s even a very clever, subtle touch: hi-vis reflective elements tucked away discreetly in the back pocket and hems, which can be folded out for extra safety when you mis-time your hike and end up doing the last mile or two along a roadside as the sun drops from the sky. Oh yes, we’ve all been there…

£135 from spoke-london.com

It wouldn’t really be a ‘best hiking trousers’ list without one of the contenders zipping into shorts. Enter the Rohan Stretch Bags. Made from a polyamide and elastane blend, the trousers come shorts offer versatility as well as UPF 40+ rating protection from ultraviolet radiation. They are great in heavy rain, and have a full dry time of six hours. A great 2-in-1 option that requires no ironing.

£90 from www.rohan.co.uk

Designed for mostly summer climates, Rab’s Sawtooth trousers also feature a fleece-lined waistband and reinforced kick patches, making them suitable for mountain wear ‘across all seasons’. The lightweight material allows maximum breathability with ample pocket space and has a 30+ UPV rating. For the more adventurous, the trousers also offer a drawcord hem which keeps them in place during more challenging manoeuvres.

£90 from www.cotswoldoutdoors.com

Berghaus’ Taboche Pants are part of their Gore-Tex Infinium range. If it sounds impressive, that’s because it is — offering high water repellant and windproof protection. Airflow is a key factor with these trousers, as they feature a large mesh lined air vent along the thighs to help ensure you remain ‘comfortable and fresh.’ The colour is also quite nice too.

£180 from www.berghaus.com

These super light-weight trousers are actually unisex and are perfect for speedy hikers and trail runners. The minimalist design means they remain lightweight, easy to pack, really quick to dry and just general minimal-fuss. The AdvancedSkin Dry technology ensures you stay dry in any weather, whilst creating breathability through the fabric membrane.

£110 from www.salomon.com

The type of hiking trousers that could easily be worn as everyday trousers thanks to their classic and simple design. The durable ‘all rounders’ get rave reviews and remain a firm favourite. The integrated webbing belt makes adjusting the waistband simple and easy without needing a belt, whereas the integrated knee area offers support and greater range of movement. They also have a water-repellent finish which allows water to roll off the surface rather than be absorbed. They’re pretty much ideal as all-rounders.

£64.99 from www.kathmandu.co.uk

Another lightweight option that works well in any season. The stretch material offers maximum comfort whilst scrambling over boulders and dangling off cliff-edges (if you’re into that sort of thing). The trousers are PFC (perfluorinated compounds) free, (meaning no non-biodegradable materials are used) yet offer durable water repellent treatment to ensure you remain dry in any weather and are quick drying.

£80 from www.mammut.com