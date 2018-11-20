The Gentleman’s Life Party 2018: Best photographs from Country Life’s celebration of the annual guide to fine living

Country Life celebrated the launch of the annual Gentleman's Life supplement with a party held at Huntsman Savile Row – here are some of the best images from the evening.
The annual celebration of Country Life’s Gentleman’s Life supplement, at Huntsman, Savile Row, W1, has become the event to kick off the festive season. This year, the iconic tailor opened up its exclusive clubroom, where guests enjoyed classic Chase cocktails, Pol Roger Champagne and an array of delicious canapés from Heddon Street Kitchen.
Pianist Clifford Slapper kept the crowd of bright young things entertained. Thanks to our partnership with The Platinum Card® from American Express, one lucky winner walked away with a luxurious Globetrotter suitcase containing Huntsman silk pyjamas and gifts from Chase and Pol Roger.
Goodie bags were bursting with treats from Floris, Aspinal and American Express, Chase, Mr Trotters, Atlas & I and the London Sock Company. It’s a Gentleman’s Life indeed!
All photographs ©Marcus Dawes for the Country Life Picture Library
