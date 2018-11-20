The Gentleman’s Life Party 2018: Best photographs from Country Life’s celebration of the annual guide to fine living

Country Life celebrated the launch of the annual Gentleman's Life supplement with a party held at Huntsman Savile Row – here are some of the best images from the evening.

Country Life Gentleman's Life party at Huntsman, Savile Row, London

The annual celebration of Country Life’s Gentleman’s Life supplement, at Huntsman, Savile Row, W1, has become the event to kick off the festive season. This year, the iconic tailor opened up its exclusive clubroom, where guests enjoyed classic Chase cocktails, Pol Roger Champagne and an array of delicious canapés from Heddon Street Kitchen.

Pianist Clifford Slapper kept the crowd of bright young things entertained. Thanks to our partnership with The Platinum Card® from American Express, one lucky winner walked away with a luxurious Globetrotter suitcase containing Huntsman silk pyjamas and gifts from Chase and Pol Roger.

Goodie bags were bursting with treats from Floris, Aspinal and American Express, Chase, Mr Trotters, Atlas & I and the London Sock Company. It’s a Gentleman’s Life indeed!

All photographs ©Marcus Dawes for the Country Life Picture Library

Charlotte Price and Gwil

Huntsman Savile Row hosted the party – sincere thanks to them for providing a beautiful venue

Gentleman's Life editor Victoria Marston with Harry Eyres

In partnership with The Platinum Card® from American Express, the prize of a Globetrotter case, filled with Huntsman silk pyjamas and gifts from Chase and Pol Roger.

David Block and Marie Moatti

Nick Foulkes

Octavia Pollock, Robin Swithinbank and Eve Jones

James Middleton and Rosie Paterson

Clifford Slapper

Freddie Paske and Henry Conway

Thanks to Dynamic Bars for serving up the drinks!

Max Bassadone and Arthur Lintell

Clementine St. John Webster and Freddie Paske

Aurora Taipale and Sarah Jones

Ross Turner and Campbell Carey

Daisy Merrion and Ross Carson

Campbell Carey and Mark Hedges

Henry Conway and Hetty Lintell

Calalay Kimmins and Nicholas Priest

Geoffrey Munn and Zeb Soanes

Mark Hedges and Farhrad Heydari

The goodie bag contained Aspinal Notebooks from The Platinum Card® by American Express, as well as gifts from Chase Distilleries, Atlas & I, Mr Trotters, The London Sock Company and Floris

Henry Deakin, James Massey and Stephane Euzen

Lucy Yorke-Long

Jimmy Carroll, Gabrielle Durie and Augusta Wakeford

 