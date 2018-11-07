Six gentlemen to watch in 2018 and beyond, as seen in Country Life

From the racing driver son of James Hunt to a man whose company could change the way we grow food in Britain, here are six young British gentlemen to watch, as featured in Country Life's frontispiece shoot. They spoke to Rosie Paterson.

The November 7 2018 issue of Country Life is the annual Gentleman’s Life special issue, an event that we’ve marked by getting together a group of young men in Britain who are making their mark on the world.

Freddie Hunt, racing car driver

The son of Formula One World Champion James Hunt, Freddie is hoping to compete in the 2019 Road to Le Mans race – and, ultimately, Le Mans itself, the iconic 24-hour race.

He’s certainly on the right track to get to Le Mans one day soon. In 2018 Freddie successfully placed second in his class, and sixth overall, at the six-hour VDEV Endurance Series at Estoril, Portugal. An impressive achievement alone; more impressive given that 12 months had passed since his last race and that it was his first time competing in a LMP3 — a closed car, and model used in a series of endurance races known as The European Le Mans Series. You can keep up with his progress via Instagram at @freddiehuntofficial.

Harry Briggs, entrepreneur turned early-stage investor

The youngest investor featured on Forbes’ Midas List Europe, Harry was a founding partner at BGF Ventures and principal at Balderton Capital, investing in companies including The Hut Group and Magic Pony, which was later acquired by Twitter.

Prior to all of that he co-founded Firefly Tonics, a healthy energy drink company which he sold in 2012. You can follow him on Instagram at @harrycdb.

When he successfully completed a 1374 mile returning crossing of the Greenland icecap — a feat that Sir Ranulph Fiennes described as ‘genuinely ground-breaking’ — George was just 19. It was the world’s longest fully unsupported polar journey.

Since then, his other adventures have included sailing in the TransAtlantic race and kayaking from Greenland to Scotland.

Sometimes spotted paddling his way to work, down the Thames, in Kiki the kayak, George is currently training for the Dark Ice project—collecting never-before-seen scientific data from the Arctic ocean, in the depths of winter (near twenty-four hour darkness). Find out how he’s getting on via his Instagram page, @georgebullardexplorer.

Freddy Paske, artist

In 2014, Freddy exhibited and sold all of the sketches he made during an operational tour in Afghanistan, as an officer in the British Army.

Now a professional artist, he specialises in sporting and wildlife subjects, painted, primarily, in watercolour and oil.

From November 19 to 25, Freddy will be exhibiting at The Thatched Barn, in Hampshire, with a private view on November 22. You can see more of his work at @freddy_paske.

James Vaulkhard, visual artist

James created waves in 2017, with his unauthorised portrait of Donald Trump, created using cuttings of dictators and political tyrants, past and present. He is also behind a series of portraits of James Bond characters, reimagined, in the same collage style, using erotic and bondage-themed images.

Trained at both Charles Cecil Studios and the Studio della Statua, Florence, James continues to work in oil paint, as well as more experimental multi-media techniques.

James’ next solo show will take place in London, in the Spring 2019. He is also hosting an open studio night on November 29. See @jamesvaulkhard to find out more about him.

Tom Webster, CTO of GrowUp Urban Farms

A trained biologist, Tom is one of the founders of London-based GrowUp Urban Farms. GrowUp produce sustainable salads and herbs using vertical growing technologies — the plants are grown on shelves, in giant warehouse-like space.

The controlled, indoor environment means that crops can be produced all year around and, crucially, that there’s no need for pesticide, herbicides or fungicides. Even better? By farming close to consumers, there’s a huge reduction in transport costs and carbon-dioxide emissions.

The plants are fed using waste water from fresh-water tilapia fish—which in turn end up in restaurants across the city—that GrowUp also house on site.

Ethical and sustainable — Tom and GrowUp have the power to change how we eat, for the better. They’re on Instagram at @growupurbanfarms.