The best smart watches with traditional faces, from a classic Tag to one that’s ‘like having a doctor on your wrist’

Balance cutting edge technology with tradition and style with our list of smartwatches that look like...well, regular watches.

Known as one of the leading luxury Swiss watch brands, Tag Heuer are proving that they can also master the smartwatch, with the ‘Connected’ range. Made in the same classic style as their other watches, the Connected features a touch screen, monitoring sensors and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

£1,650 from goldsmiths.co.uk

Almost like having a doctor on your wrist — the Withings Scan Watch not only tracks your workout, but also monitors your heart health, sleep and respiratory functions. Long gone are the days when watches would only tell the time, this option from Withings features a medical grade ECG and an oximeter for SPO2 recordings. It also had a battery life of 30 days, but that seems pretty irrelevant compared to the rest.

£208.29 from www.withings.com

Made with leather straps and available in three chic colours, the TicWatch c2+ from Mobvoi has won several design awards thanks to its classy yet simple style. With features like Google Pay, built in GPS and fitness tracking, you really can leave home without your phone and wallet.

£142.49 from www.mobvoi.com

A big name in the GPS world, Garmin also offers a range of smart watches. With a touchscreen design and a simple style, the Lily Classic allows you to send messages, track your steps, sleep and energy levels.

£179.99 from www.buy.garmin.com

A beautiful, classic watch from Fossil that not only looks elegant and timeless, but also lets you control your music and tracks your activity during a workout.

£189 from www.fossil.com

This unassuming watch from Mondaine is delightfully simple, yet can be connected to your smartphone to display emails and messages, monitor your sleep patterns and track activity. With a simple steel case on a leather strap and a clean white face, this is a great go-to option for any outfit or lifestyle.

£450 from www.jurawatches.co.uk

Simple, elegant and wholly Scandinavian in its aesthetic, the Hybrid Smartwatch from Skagen is composed of a leather strap (with other options available) and a minimalist face design. The watch allows you to track all your vitals, as well as link as an alarm clock, and display messages, social media notifications and emails.

£189 from www.skagen.com