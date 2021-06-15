The best socks for walking

If you didn't think socks could be technical, think again. Lydia Stangroom picks out the best walking socks on the market.

We know the importance of a well-fitted pair of walking boots, but many overlook the importance of what goes underneath — socks. No longer just the backbone for Christmas, birthday and father’s day gifts, socks can make or break your walking experience.

There are four things to consider when choosing socks for walking — their height, cushioning, fabric and fit. Say goodbye to baggy socks that fall down to your ankles and ones that rub through the heel after only a few wears. Our nifty list will guarantee to put you in good stead.

I speak from experience when I say these socks keep your feet warm — they’ve been my personal choice for years. A firm favourite for hiking, offering extra support and cushioning, they’re also great to pull on after a wild swim where toes turn a ghostly white and all sensation is lost.

Smartwool have been in the sock making business for years, launching their ‘Classic Hike’ merino wool sock 25 years ago. This is an updated version of that style, featuring recycled nylon and responsibly sourced wool. With a light cushioning and elasticated arch braces, these socks are perfect for any sort of hike.

Merino wool features a lot in this article, and for good reason: it’s temperature controlling (making it suitable for all seasons), itch-free and absorbs any odour caused by bacteria. This pair from Farm to Feet has targeted cushion areas and is made from a Merino wool, nylon and spandex blend — guaranteed to keep your toes happy.

Darn Tough’s motto is ‘Put it on, forget it’s on’ — which, if you’ve ever had a sock fall down in your shoe whilst you’re walking, will know that a well-fitted sock can really make you feel like you have your life together. This style has cushioning from the toe, under the foot to the back of the ankle and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Designed for the explorers and expeditioners, this Midweight Merino sock from Bridgedale is made from (you guessed it) Merino performance fusion technology, making them moisture wicking, ultra durable and supportive. The flat toe seam is designed to stop any bunching around the toes which could cause irritation or blisters.

This pair feeture (see what we did there?) anatomical design (R goes on the right foot…L on the left) to ensure a custom-like fit. The also have targeted compression support — because, let’s face it, at some point on a hike, your feet will start to ache, and it’s nice to give them a little extra love and support. They are also made from a blend of natural and synthetic quick-wicking fibres to ensure you feet stay dry and warm.

