Under the hammer: A 30-carat aquamarine pendant smuggled out of Russia and recently attributed to Fabergé
The ribbon-bow surmount is synonymous with the Russian jewellery houses.
With civil war ravaging the streets of St Petersburg in 1918, a 12-year-old girl raced against all odds to flee the city. Having found an escape route, she sewed a beloved pendant — a aquamarine of more than 30 carats, set in diamond with a pretty bow detail — in the hem of her skirt and left her old life behind.
Several decades later, when she was well in her nineties, she bequeathed that one precious relic of her childhood to a dear friend. By the time that friend’s child, who had since inherited the pendant, consigned it to Dreweatts to sell at auction last year, little was known of its history and nothing of its maker. However, Charlotte Peel, head of jewellery at the auction house, had a suspicion: ‘The style was similar to other Fabergé pieces — that ribbon-bow surmount, the quality of the workmanship. Then, I saw the inventory number scratched in the side.’ The faint digits were consistent with those used by Fabergé.
There was no time to discover more ahead of the November sale in which the pendant was due to appear, but when Dreweatts was ‘lucky enough’ to receive a private Fabergé collection to sell, the pendant was pulled from the original sale and added to the new one. This gave Peel time and means to contact not one, but two Fabergé experts, Stephen Dale and Geoffrey Munn, both of whom agreed with her attribution — but the best was yet to come: ‘Geoffrey very kindly got in touch with the people who hold the Imperial Cabinet Ledgers and tracked down the inventory number of the aquamarine pendant.’ It turns out that, in 1912, the imperial family had bought it (for 460 roubles) to give it as a gift. The father of the young girl that had fled with it was a doctor, so it might have been a present for services rendered.
Peel feels ‘incredibly lucky’ that the entry appeared in the ledgers, because much disappeared in the aftermath of the October Revolution, particularly during the Red Terror, when anyone belonging to the ‘possessing classes’ was at risk of being summarily executed. ‘Anyone who worked for Fabergé took as much as they could and hid it and kept it as quiet as possible, so we're still discovering new ledgers, new archives, new books of drawings, and every time one of those gets found, there will be a new flurry of discoveries. It’s a very exciting area of work.’
The aquamarine pendant will go under the hammer on March 19 as part of Dreweatts’ The Mastery of Fabergé, Jewellery and Objects of Vertu sale. It has an estimate of £7,000-£10,000.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Carla must be the only Italian that finds the English weather more congenial than her native country’s sunshine. An antique herself, she became Country Life's Arts & Antiques editor in 2023 having previously covered, as a freelance journalist, heritage, conservation, history and property stories, for which she won a couple of awards.
-
-
Everything you might've missed last week — including the new Aston Martin
A lot has happened in the last few few days, from an Aston Martin reveal and new Rolex flagship store opening, to a case of mistaken identify at the Wallace Collection.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
19 completely charming houses for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the last few days includes everything from a sprawling mansion in Kent to a charming Cornish cottage at under £500k.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Honey, I shrunk the Ferrari: How to get your hands on (most) of a 250 Testa Rossa for less than £200,000
One of the latest offerings from Hedley Studios is 75%-scale model of Ferrari's three-time Le Mans winning icon. It's turning heads.
By Matthew MacConnell Published
-
Lady Jane Grey: How the Nine Day Queen lost her head, but found her face
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
Michaelangelo: The good, the bad and the disturbingly ugly of one of art's greatest geniuses
With a passion for arguing and a sharp tongue to match his extraordinary genius, Michelangelo was both the enfant prodige and the enfant ‘terribile’ of the Renaissance, as Michael Hall reveals.
By Michael Hall Published
-
Historic England acquires 8,000-strong collection of early landscape photographs
Janette Rosing's collection of 19th- and early-20th-century photographs is ‘of national significance’ says Historic England.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
'Designer, maker, influencer': How Glyndebourne plans to honour Oliver Messel's legacy this summer
A century on from his professional debut, Glyndebourne is to stage an exhibition celebrating the visionary 20th century stage designer.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
If the Volvo ES90 is the answer, what is the question?
Volvo's latest luxury saloon car impresses in unexciting ways, with an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort.
By James Fisher Published
-
A new National Gallery exhibition shines a light on Siena’s brief, but dazzling golden age
In the space of 100 years, Siena's artists redefined painting as an art form and laid the foundations for Renaissance.
By Mary Miers Published
-
Sainz alive: F1 driver Carlos Sainz and his father are the new faces of Hackett London
The face(s) of Hackett's Spring Summer 2025 collection is legendary racing duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Carlos Sainz Sr.
By Rosie Paterson Published