10 sublime photographs from the 2021 RHS Photographic Competition

Some truly breathtaking images were among the best photographs in the 2021 RHS Photographic Competition.
Dreamlike flowers, a dragonfly with ‘invisible’ wings and a startlingly geometric overheard view of a garden were among the winners in the 2021 RHS Photographic Competition.The overall winner was Oliver Dixon for his image of the flower garden at Loseley Park, Surrey, taken with a drone. It’s an image which really captures the mix of Man and Nature which goes in to a great garden.
Our picture editor, Lucy Ford, particularly loved another image: Molly Hollman’s ‘sculptural’ love-in-a-mist (Nigella damascena), taken in her garden in Canterbury, Kent. It was the winning photograph in the Plants category.
You can see several more of our favourites below, while there is a full list of winners and runners-up in all categories at the RHS website. The site also has details of how to enter the 2022 competition.
