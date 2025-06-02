From Scotland to Greenland, Earth Photo 2025's shortlisted works showcase our amazing planet
From next month until spring 2026, the 203 photographs and films that have been short-listed for this year’s Earth Photo prize will be exhibited across the UK, touring more than 20 Forestry England sites, National Trust properties and other historic houses.
Illustrating ‘urgent, poetic and often unexpected stories about our planet’, shows opening in June are at Basildon Park in Berkshire, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest in Kent, among others.
The shortlist was selected from 1,582 submissions by 250 artists and features pictures taken from around the globe. Now in its seventh year, the international competition was created by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), and Parker Harris.
The shortlisted works will be on show at:
Bedgebury National Pinetum & Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)
Grizedale Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)
Moors Valley Country Park & Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)
Sherwood Pines (September 1 2025 – February 1 2026)
Wendover Woods (September 15 – December 8 2025)
Dalby Forest (October 17 2025 – February 20 2026)
Alice Holt Forest (October 17 2025 – February 20 2026)
Haldon Forest Park (October 17 2025 – March 19 2026)
Sidney Nolan Trust (July 5 – September 27 2025)
National Trust Ightham Mote (February 13 – onwards 2026)
National Trust Basildon Park (June 21 – July 26 2025)
Waddesdon (June 25 – July 20 2025)
Lamport Hall Preservation (July 23 – August 28 2025)
Bowood House (July 25 – September 1 2025)
Syon Park (August 2 – September 13 2025)
National Trust Hardwick Hall (August 3 – August 31 2025)
National Trust Wallington (September 14 – November 3 2025)
National Trust Coleton Fishacre (September 16 – October 27 2025)
National Trust Anglesey Abbey (October 11 – November 23 2025)
For more information visit Earth Photo's website.
Romain Loubeyre's entry, 'The Glacial Snail' was taken in Greenland. 'The vessel carved through the most surprising shapes as the route for the day was planned, navigating the silt deposited in Scoresby Sund by the glacial rivers from the nearby ice cap,' the photographer said.
Sue Flood, who took this photo, has been exploring both the Arctic and Antarctic for the last 30 years.
Ted Leeming's piece 'On Food', was shot in Perth and Perthshire, Scotland. His work explores climate change, biodiversity, and the complex relationships between people and the natural world.
Alvin Ng's work focuses on 'divine visages' and 'identifying with the poet’s role — one who sings of holy themes.'
Julia Gunther's entry, 'Nightingale Island'.
Skander Khlif's entry, 'The Tree of Life'.
Tamara Stubbs' entry was taken this year in Somerset. It focuses on Eurasian beavers' return to the UK after 400 years.
Kazuaki Koseki's entry 'Full Moon Flower'.
Liam Man's entry 'Once Upon a Pass'.
Jonathan Browning's entry was taken in La Palma in the Canary Islands in 2024, which remains marked by the 2021 Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption. Pictured is Canu Martin-Mur from Spain, who had to remove lava that broke through her garden walls destroying mature palm trees. She has since rebuilt the wall, laid down an artificial lawn, and planted new palms and other plants to encourage regrowth.
Taken in Crofthead, Dumfries and Galloway, this photograph captures a section of microbial growth from a settle plate at a clearfell and heather forest site, taken after five weeks. Artist Morag Paterson and forest manager Andrew Macqueen worked together on this project.
