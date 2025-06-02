From Scotland to Greenland, Earth Photo 2025's shortlisted works showcase our amazing planet

The 203 photographs and films will tour more than 20 Forestry England sites, National Trust properties and other historic houses from next month until spring 2026.

Romain Loubeyre&#039;s entry, &#039;Stuck in Ice&#039;
Romain Loubeyre took this photo in Scoresby Sund, Greenland, revealing the raw beauty of this remote landscape.
(Image credit: Romain Loubeyre)
From next month until spring 2026, the 203 photographs and films that have been short-listed for this year’s Earth Photo prize will be exhibited across the UK, touring more than 20 Forestry England sites, National Trust properties and other historic houses.

Illustrating ‘urgent, poetic and often unexpected stories about our planet’, shows opening in June are at Basildon Park in Berkshire, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest in Kent, among others.

Jussi Hellsten's entry, 'The Golden Circle'

Jussi Hellsten's entry, 'The Golden Circle'. Since 2021, the photographer has documented tourism and reforestation in Iceland using digital infrared photography, as it is a tool commonly employed to assess forest health.

(Image credit: Jussi Hellsten)

Skander Khlif's entry, 'The Tree of Life'

Skander Khlif's entry, 'The Tree of Life', was taken in Tunisia.

(Image credit: Skander Khlif)

The shortlist was selected from 1,582 submissions by 250 artists and features pictures taken from around the globe. Now in its seventh year, the international competition was created by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), and Parker Harris.

The shortlisted works will be on show at:

Bedgebury National Pinetum & Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)

Grizedale Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)

Moors Valley Country Park & Forest (June 17 – September 3 2025)

Sherwood Pines (September 1 2025 – February 1 2026)

Wendover Woods (September 15 – December 8 2025)

Dalby Forest (October 17 2025 – February 20 2026)

Alice Holt Forest (October 17 2025 – February 20 2026)

Haldon Forest Park (October 17 2025 – March 19 2026)

Sidney Nolan Trust (July 5 – September 27 2025)

National Trust Ightham Mote (February 13 – onwards 2026)

National Trust Basildon Park (June 21 – July 26 2025)

Waddesdon (June 25 – July 20 2025)

Lamport Hall Preservation (July 23 – August 28 2025)

Bowood House (July 25 – September 1 2025)

Syon Park (August 2 – September 13 2025)

National Trust Hardwick Hall (August 3 – August 31 2025)

National Trust Wallington (September 14 – November 3 2025)

National Trust Coleton Fishacre (September 16 – October 27 2025)

National Trust Anglesey Abbey (October 11 – November 23 2025)

For more information visit Earth Photo's website.

Romain Loubeyre's entry, 'The Glacial Snail'
(Image credit: Romain Loubeyre)

Romain Loubeyre's entry, 'The Glacial Snail' was taken in Greenland. 'The vessel carved through the most surprising shapes as the route for the day was planned, navigating the silt deposited in Scoresby Sund by the glacial rivers from the nearby ice cap,' the photographer said.

