The magical beauty of Britain, shown at its very best by the British Wildlife Photography Awards

Toby Keel

Over the course of the last 10 years the British Wildlife Photography Awards have done a wonderful job of showcasing some of the most extraordinary natural wonders of this island.

This year’s best entries are being shown off in an exhibition that will be touring the country, and have also been collected in a book available via www.bwpawards.org, priced at £25 inc p&p.  It’s a beautiful volume, and full of information about how these glrorious images were captured.

Entries are have now opened for the 2019 competition – if you think you’ve taken a picture of Britain which can stand tall in this sort of company, see here for details on how to enter and the wide range of different categories.

Collision Course by Philip Selby, taken on a lake in Wiltshire ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

A roe deer in a sea of plastic, taken near Truro by Roy Curtis ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Ben Hall Mountain hare in full sprint Peak District, UK

Ben Hall’s mountain hare in full sprint in the Peak District ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Chas Moonie Eye Contact Galloway Forest , South Ayrshire , Scotland

Chas Moonie’s ‘Eye Contact’ in the Galloway Forest, South Ayrshire, Scotland ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Robin Morrison took this combine harvester image ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

'Mr Brock' in Alan Seymour's Surrey garden

‘Mr Brock’ in Alan Seymour’s Surrey garden ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Josh Clark Mothers Love River Stour, Dorset

Josh Clark entered the young photographer category with ‘Mother’s Love’, taken on the River Stour, Dorset ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Christopher Swan’s Magpie in the Snow at Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Neil McIntyre Spring Red squirrel on old caledonian pine tree. Rothiemurchus Forest, Cairngorms, Scotland

Neil McIntyre’s Spring Red squirrel on old caledonian pine tree. Rothiemurchus Forest, Cairngorms, Scotland ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

A kingfisher on the River Ayr, taken by Ian Todd ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Spectacular Isolation in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland. © Andrew Parkinson / 2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Sunset and the Hare - Kevin Morgans took this in the Cairngorms ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Country Life’s cover image on December 5: ‘Sunset and the Hare’ taken by Kevin Morgans in the Cairngorms ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Dancing on the ceiling by Allen Holmes captures a group of harvestmen on the underside of a gate rail ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Painted Lady butterfly in flight captured by Dr John H Brackenbury ©2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards

These images have been published from British Wildlife Photography Awards 9 published by Ammonite Press, RRP £25, Available online and from all good bookshops.

 