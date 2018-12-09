The magical beauty of Britain, shown at its very best by the British Wildlife Photography Awards

Over the course of the last 10 years the British Wildlife Photography Awards have done a wonderful job of showcasing some of the most extraordinary natural wonders of this island.
This year’s best entries are being shown off in an exhibition that will be touring the country, and have also been collected in a book available via www.bwpawards.org, priced at £25 inc p&p. It’s a beautiful volume, and full of information about how these glrorious images were captured.
Entries are have now opened for the 2019 competition – if you think you’ve taken a picture of Britain which can stand tall in this sort of company, see here for details on how to enter and the wide range of different categories.
These images have been published from British Wildlife Photography Awards 9 published by Ammonite Press, RRP £25, Available online and from all good bookshops.
