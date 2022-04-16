The Country Life nature picture quiz for Easter: Can you name the animals and their babies?

How is your countryside knowledge? Our nature picture quiz will test you out.

It is officially springtime and our array of wonderful British wildlife is at large, many trailing newly minted young in their wake.

There are 23 different creatures in the picture above: can you spot them all and name their offspring (for example, sheep and lamb)?

Want to see a bigger version of the image? Click here.

Scroll down for the answers once you’ve got as far as you can.

The answers

We know that there are myriad regional names for some creatures, so, if you give a correct answer that isn’t listed, take a point.