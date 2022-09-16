A witness to history: How The Queen spanned 70 years of global events, from astronauts to actresses

From Marilyn Monroe and Yuri Gagarin to Margaret Thatcher and Donald Trump, The Queen was at the heart of history and rubbed shoulders with the people who made it throughout her reign.

In the 70 years after Queen Elizabeth II took the throne, the world changed in ways that would have seemed unimaginable in 1952. We look back at some of the major events, and how Her Majesty was so often face-to-face with the people who shaped the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

1952

Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing conquer Everest; Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap opens — it’s still running today; the first hydrogen bomb is tested

1953

Stalin dies; the Korean War ends; Tito takes control of Yugoslavia; Winston Churchill wins the Nobel Prize for Literature

1954

Rationing ends; Roger Bannister runs the four-minute mile; myxomatosis decimates the UK rabbit population; Mau Mau uprising

1955

Warsaw Pact signed; first commercial television

1956

Suez Crisis; Khrushchev visits Britain

1957

The EEC established; Castro leads Cuban revolution; the USSR launches Sputnik 1 and 2, the latter bearing Laika the dog; women admitted to the House of Lords as life peeresses

1958

The Munich air disaster kills eight of the ‘Busby Babes’ footballers; the German Chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, visits Britain; the Queen inaugurates direct dialling

1959

Alaska and Hawaii become the 49th and 50th American states; Nixon and Khrushchev have the ‘Kitchen Debate’; the Dalai Lama flees Tibet; Ben Hur wins 11 academy awards

1960

National Service ends; Frances Chichester sails the Atlantic solo; Somalia, Ghana and Cyprus become independent republics and Nigeria gains independence; first Paralympic Games, in Rome

1961

John F. Kennedy is sworn in as the youngest US president; Yuri Garagin is the first man in space — and earns an invitation to tae at Buckingham Palace; Nureyev defects; the Berlin Wall is erected; South Africa leaves the Commonwealth; Tanganyika declares independence; the contraceptive pill goes on sale

1962

The Cuban Missile crisis; Nelson Mandela imprisoned; Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Uganda become independent; the UK winter of the ‘Big Freeze’

1963

John F. Kennedy is assassinated; Martin Luther King delivers his ‘I have a dream’ speech; John Profumo resigns from the government; Britain, the US and USSR sign a nuclear test-ban agreement; Kenya and Nigeria become Commonwealth republics and Malaysia becomes a new nation; the Great Train Robbery

1964

Malta becomes an independent republic; Nyasaland, renamed Malawi, gains independence; Tanganyika and Zanzibar become Tanzania and Kenya becomes a republic; capital punishment ends in Britain

1965

Churchill dies; Rhodesia becomes independent; Singapore secedes from the Federation of Malaysia

1966

England win the World Cup; the Aberfan tragedy; Chairman Mao launches the cultural revolution and publishes his Little Red Book; Mrs Gandhi becomes Prime Minister of India

1967

BBC2 transmits in colour; Donald Campbell is killed aboard his speedboat Bluebird on Coniston Water in the Lake District; the Six-Day War; Uganda becomes a republic and South Yemen a People’s Democratic Republic

1968

Vietnam War; Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King assassinated; Enoch Powell’s ‘rivers of blood’ speech; Post Office introduces first-class post; Aswan Dam completed

1969

Neil Armstrong and ‘Buzz’ Aldrin set foot on the Moon; RMS Queen Elizabeth II enters service; Robin Knox-Johnston is the first person to sail the world solo; Charles de Gaulle resigns; the Booker Prize established

1970

The vote is given to 18 year olds; Ian Smith declares a republic in Rhodesia; the US invades Cambodia; The Beatles split

1971

Decimal currency introduced; Idi Amin seizes power in Uganda; Greenpeace is founded

1972

Bloody Sunday, with 14 civilians killed in the Bogside, Derry; the pound is devalued and a freeze on wages and prices is imposed; 11 Israeli hostages killed by terrorists at the Munich Olympics; Apollo 16 lands on the moon

1973

Britain, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland formally join the EEC; VAT comes into force; Watergate hearings begin; commercial radio broadcasts begin; Vietnam peace agreement signed in Paris; Greece proclaims itself a republic

1974

The IRA bombs pubs in Guildford and Birmingham, plus Oxford Street; miners’ strike, three-day week and power cuts; no clear majority in February election prompts a second one in October; collapse of power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland; Nixon resigns; Greece abolishes monarchy

1975

Sex Discrimination Act and Equal Pay Act; Britain votes yes to staying in the EEC; Dutch elm disease takes hold; Spain restores monarchy after death of Franco

1976

Concorde starts commercial flights and space-shuttle tests begin; the US celebrates 200 years of independence; Cod wars end; Apple Computers founded; Britain bakes in a hot, dry summer

1977

Virginia Wade wins the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles; Lucinda Prior-Palmer wins Badminton and the European Championships on George; Red Rum wins a third Grand National; unemployment reaches one million; the Regent’s Park mosque opens

1978

House of Commons proceedings are broadcast live on radio; Louise Brown, the first ‘test-tube baby’ is born; major winter strikes

1979

Margaret Thatcher becomes Britain’s first female prime minister; Lord Mountbatten is assassinated by the IRA; the Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran; the Shah is exiled; Amin is deposed; the spacecraft Voyager I observes Jupiter’s rings

1980

Iranian embassy hostages freed by SAS; Princess Beatrix crowned Queen of the Netherlands after her mother’s abdication; Rhodesia becomes the Republic of Zimbabwe; John Lennon assassinated

1981

The ‘Gang of Four’ leave Labour to set up the SDP; Toxteth and Brixton riots; Ronald Reagan becomes US President; Pope John Paul II is attacked; Sadat is assassinated; England win ‘Botham’s Ashes’

1982

Falklands War; Channel 4 starts; Mary Rose is raised; IRA bombs Hyde Park; Pope visits Britain

1983

Seatbelts are made compulsory; IRA bombs Harrods; Motorola introduces mobile phone; Lester Piggott wins ninth Derby riding Teenoso

1984

Brighton bombing; miners’ strike; Indira Gandhi assassinated; famine in Ethiopia; AIDS virus identified

1985

Live Aid; ordination of women approved; miners concede defeat; multiple deaths at Bradford City and Heysel, Belgium, football stadiums; state of emergency declared in South Africa

1986

British Gas privatised; Greater London Council abolished; Chernobyl; space shuttle Challenger explodes; Swedish PM Olof Palme assassinated; Gary Lineker wins Golden Boot award at the World Cup

1987

The Great Storm; Black Monday; the King’s Cross fire; Terry Waite kidnapped; MS Herald of Free Enterprise disaster; Enniskillen bombing; Lester Piggott jailed for tax evasion

1988

Lockerbie plane crash; Clapham Junction rail crash; Piper Alpha oil rig catches fire

1989

Berlin Wall collapses; the Cold War ends; tanks are sent in to crush protestors in Tiananmen Square; Hillsborough and Marchioness disasters; Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Revolution

1990

Margaret Thatcher ousted; East and West Germany unified; Nelson Mandela released; Mikhail Gorbachev awarded Nobel Peace Prize; Lech Walesa elected president of Poland

1991

John McCarthy and Terry Waite released; Operation Desert Storm liberates Kuwait; Gorbachev resigns and USSR becomes a commonwealth of republics; Slovenia and Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia

1992

Worst UK drought for 200 years; Betty Boothroyd is first female Speaker; Croatia and Slovenia are recognised as independent and Bosnia-Herzegovina declares independence

1993

The single market comes into force; John Major and Albert Reynolds sign peace agreement; Mandela shares Nobel Peace prize with President R. W. de Klerk; Grand National false start

1994

Channel Tunnel opens; Tony Blair elected Labour leader after the death of John Smith; IRA ceasefire agreed; National Lottery launched; first women priests ordained; Mandela sworn in as president of South Africa

1995

Ceasefire in Balkans brokered; Israeli prime minister Rabin is assassinated

1996

BSE hits British cattle; Shakespeare’s Globe completed; Dolly the sheep cloned; first GM products sold in Britain

1997

Labour landslide; Hong Kong handover; the first ‘Harry Potter’ book published by Bloomsbury; the Countryside Rally in Hyde Park; Grand National bomb scare

1998

Good Friday peace agreement; hereditary peers lose right to sit in House of Lords

1999

The Euro is introduced; President Clinton acquitted in impeachment trial; the Millennium Stadium opens in Cardiff; The Gruffalo published

2000

Tate Modern and the wobbly Millennium Bridge open; Ken Livingstone is the first elected London Mayor; Countryside and Rights of Way Act gives partial Right to Roam

2001

The 9/11 bombing of the Twin Towers; foot-and-mouth disease shuts down the countryside; Enron scandal; iPad and Wikipedia are launched; the US invades Afghanistan

2002

The EU votes to add 10 new countries; Commonwealth Games in Manchester

2003

Some 500,000 go on the Countryside March; one million march against the Iraq conflict; Saddam Hussein deposed; Concorde’s last flight; Yugoslavia dismantled; the first Twenty20 matches; England win the Rugby World Cup

2004

Tsunami devastates the Indian Ocean and kills thousands on Boxing Day; Facebook and Google launched

2005

London wins the Olympic Games; London transport is bombed; Hurricane Katrina hits the US; the IRA ends armed campaign; the Civil Partnership Act is passed; Ellen MacArthur breaks the world record for the fastest single-handed circumnavigation of the globe

2006

Alexander Litvinenko murdered in London; £53 million stolen in Securitas depot robbery; whale discovered in Thames; Daniel Craig makes debut as James Bond

2007

Apple releases the iPhone; Helen Mirren wins Oscar for The Queen; Prince William opens new Wembley Stadium

2008

Barack Obama elected US President; Benazir Bhutto assassinated; Castro steps down; Lewis Hamilton is youngest Formula 1 world champion; Large Hadron Collider is inaugurated

2009

Hilary Mantel wins the Booker Prize for Wolf Hall; swine flu; Bitcoin Network created; Usain Bolt sets world record in World Athletics Championships

2010

General Election leads to a hung parliament — a coalition results; Caroline Lucas becomes the first Green MP; David Cameron apologises for Bloody Sunday; earthquake in Haiti; Cadbury taken over by Kraft Foods; volcanic ash from Iceland causes travel chaos

2011

Arab Spring; Osama Bin Laden found and killed; Mark Todd comes out of retirement to win Badminton Horse Trials

2012

London stages hugely successful Olympic Games; Bradley Wiggins wins the Tour de France

2013

Andy Murray wins Wimbledon; same-sex marriage is legalised in England and Wales; the world’s first lab-grown burger; the General Synod votes in favour of women bishops

2014

Scotland votes to stay part of the UK; ebola crisis; Malaysian Airways flight disappears; Somerset Levels flooded; Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

2015

Attack on Charlie Hebdo offices; NASA finds water on Mars; the first Woman’s Boat Race; Paris Agreement on climate change

2016

Britain votes to leave the EU; Donald Trump elected US President; the Rio Olympic Games are Britain’s most successful with 130 medals; the first series of The Crown is aired

2017

Martin McGuinness resigns; DUP shores up Government; bombing of Manchester Arena; Grenfell Tower fire; Lake District becomes UNESCO World Heritage Site

2018

Salisbury poisonings; Theresa May apologies for Windrush controversy; first statue of a female in Parliament Square, Millicent Fawcett; Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot at the World Cup

2019

Boris Johnson wins an 80-seat majority; the Booker Prize is split; Greggs launches meat-free sausage rolls; the Women’s Fifa World Cup is the most watched British television broadcast

2020

The world stops for the coronavirus pandemic; Britain finally leaves the EU; Joe Biden elected US President with the first female vice-president, Kamala Harris

2021

Coronavirus vaccine programme; Rachael Blackmore is the first woman to win the Grand National; England reaches the World Cup final; the 2020 Olympics take place a year late in Tokyo, Japan. Team GB secure 65 medals: 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze

2022

The Lionesses win the Women’s World Cup; Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister; and finally, Her Majesty The Queen dies aged 96, on September 8, 2022.