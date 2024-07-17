Our countryside columnist takes a look at the early efforts and impressive ministerial appointments of the new Labour government in Britain.

The new Government certainly delivered its first week with aplomb. Immediately seizing the opportunities of power, ministers were seen reassuring the embattled Ukrainians, speaking to our neighbours in the EU and redefining relationships within the UK. The party’s historic majority may have been achieved with a very small increase in their vote and little marked enthusiasm from the electorate, but they moved rapidly to establish a sense of purposeful government.

Rishi Sunak’s graceful and dignified exit restored much of his reputation, but, despite the wise warnings of James Cleverly, the Tory defeat was further scarred by futile recriminations from Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch that undermined any claim either had to leadership and reminded us that, unless it learns to re-establish cohesion and public purpose, the Conservative Party faces a long sojourn in the wilderness.

For country people, the scene is much altered. From arable farmers on the light land in east Suffolk to dairy men in Somerset, from sheep farmers on the South Downs to cattle men on the Scottish Borders, they will be represented by a Labour MP for the first time for generations. It provides us all with a real opportunity to win back the interest of a party that was, up until the late 1950s, still represented in the rural areas. In 1951, 1955 and 1959, the results from a handful of rural seats were eagerly watched, as they might determine the overall result. Labour ministers such as Tom Williamson and Fred Peart won plaudits from the farming community and faced down those Labour MPs who, like Stanley ‘Featherbed’ Evans, a short-lived Agriculture Minister, questioned farming support. Now that food security has moved centre stage and food prices for the least well off are so concerning, we country people, whatever our political views, have a real chance to ensure that what had become an exclusively urban party regains an understanding of rural issues.

“This is a team that will be with us for some years and with which we country people can build an understanding during this period of radical change”

Sir Keir Starmer’s appointments bode well for this enterprise. Steve Reed, the Defra Secretary, has already outlined his priorities, which give a direction to the department that has recently been conspicuously lacking. Dealing with pollution was a powerful election issue and has already meant an immediate meeting with the water industry and putting Thames Water under special measures. A roadmap for reaching a zero-waste economy is long overdue, so it’s not surprising that it’s priority number two. Priority number three is to boost food security, which will be a real fillip for farmers, as is the appointment of Daniel Zeichner as the Agriculture Minister. He is a thoughtful and well-informed man who has already impressed with his willingness to listen and ready grasp of essentials. The need to produce food will properly go hand in hand with a commitment to ensure Nature’s recovery and also with priority number five, which is to protect communities from flooding.

If the Prime Minister sticks to his avowed determination to bring stability back to ministerial appointments, this is a team that will be with us for some years and with which we country people can build an understanding during this period of radical change. Whatever happens politically in the future and whatever our party preferences, this is not an opportunity to be missed. Many of these new members may not be schooled in country matters, but that does offer us the opportunity to build again a real understanding of rural concerns in the Labour Party. At the same time as keeping newly minted Liberal Democrats up to the mark, we should be encouraging a new generation of prospective Tory candidates to work to recover their party’s historic role as the country party. In the countryside, it is genuinely all to play for.