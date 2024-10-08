An Easter Island eclipse, and English Heritage needs your help in looking after 1 million historical objects. Plus, the quiz of the day and more

A photographer travels to the South Pacific to grab a glorious shot of an annular eclipse, and English Heritage is asking for donations to help manage, restore and understand its immense collection. Plus, an affordable art auction during Frieze Week.

Money for used teeth and birthday cannons

English Heritage looks after many places and cares for many things. Examples of the places include Stonehenge. Examples of the things include, but are not limited to, a Roman baby bottle, a 9th-century grave marker, a cannon gifted to an 11-year-old Elizabeth I, and the Duke of Wellington’s false teeth. Moving swiftly past whether it’s appropriate to give 11-year-olds cannons for their birthday, the charity has one of the most extensive and varied collections of historic objects in the country; a collection that spans thousands of years in locations across the UK.

However, looking after these things comes at a cost. How much? About £600,000 a year, the charity says, which means that there’s not a lot of additional funds to be spent on research projects or other objects that need extra care.

There are thousands of animal bones in the charity’s collection. Perhaps one might be the UK’s last known wolf? What can the 7,000 Roman glass shards tell us about the empire’s trade routes? What could scans of paintings by Titian and Reynolds tell us about their methods and techniques?

That’s why today the charity is asking for donations to help care for and better understand the 1 million and more historic objects and artefacts in its collection. The past two years have been difficult for everyone financially, and this includes English Heritage, which has seen rising costs put pressure on the charity’s ability to maintain and research its collection.

‘As the guardians of England’s heritage, we take our job of looking after these objects very seriously as not only are they priceless, they’re also an irreplaceable portal to the past. From storage to caring for, cataloguing, discovering, acquiring or putting on display, it’s a huge and expensive undertaking, and we need the public’s help,’ says Kevin Booth, head collections curator at English Heritage.

‘Today, we are launching our Million and More Appeal and asking for urgent donations to allow us to continue caring for the jewels in the crown of England’s history and ensuring that we can unlock their stories long into the future. English Heritage is a charity, and every penny donated will go into looking after our collections – from fragments of pottery to the finest art. We’re relying on your support.’

Quiz of the Day

1) Which legendary king had horses named Llamrei, Hengroen and Passelande?

2) On which island is Talisker whisky made?

3) The name of which famous building in Rome means ‘all the gods’?

4) Which leading man was born Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol in 1904?

5) What kind of seeds are used to make tahini?

Gesso who?

Do you have blank walls? Do you have walls covered in art but want it to be covered in better art? Do you just want to look at some nice pictures? Then look this way.

It’s Frieze week, which means that Regent’s park will be abuzz with some of the best contemporary art in the world. If, however, you are like me and cannot afford some of the highlights, then perhaps the ‘Art for All’ auction at the Mall Galleries might be up your figurative street.

Featuring 180 small works by leading artists in sizes A4 and A5, and a selection of sculptures, this is ‘a rare chance for art collectors and enthusiasts to access work by the country’s finest figurative artists, that would typically sell for four to five times more in a gallery’. That’s because the artworks are anonymous until after the auction has ended.

The online auction is open now, and runs until Sunday. Have a look by clicking here.

Got the time?

You take the time you have for granted. That’s especially true for when it comes to being able to actually tell the time. Our resident fine art specialist Huon Mallalieu looks at the evolution and history of British clock-making. Read more here.

Go west

Are you currently reading this wedged into someone’s armpit on the Northern Line? Might it be time to move far far away from the city? We’ve got you covered. Properties don’t come much further west than Messack Farmhouse. Not only are you surrounded by glorious National Trust countryside, but also there’s superfast fibre broadband wired in. Win win. Click here to have a look around.

Something to listen to

We ask the big and important questions here at Country Life. Big and important questions such as ‘what’s it like to grow up and live in a big castle’. Click here to find out the answer on our podcast.

A total eclipse of Easter Island

Josh Dury travelled to Easter Island to capture this image of the Annular Solar Eclipse, where the moon appears smaller than the sun in its alignment. 21 images blended into a single frame. We think it’s pretty cool. Follow him on Instagram here.

Quiz of the Day: The Answers:

1) King Arthur

2) Isle of Skye

3) The Pantheon

4) Cary Grant

5) Sesame