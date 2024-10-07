A gorgeous farmhouse clinging to the western edge of Britain, yet it’s all set up for working from home

Penny Churchill takes a look at Messack Farmhouse, a wonderful home for sale on the Roseland Peninsula.

The Roseland Peninsula is about as far west as you can go. This part of west Cornwall is known for its access to the famed sailing waters of the Carrick Roads, its many hidden bays, beautiful rolling countryside and overall peace and tranquillity.

But not everyone knows that Cornwall was also the first county in England to install superfast broadband. This makes hybrid working a live option in some of the county’s most picturesque and private locations, says Falmouth-based agent Jonathan Cunliffe, who is handling the sale — at a guide price of £2m — of idyllic Messack Farmhouse at St Just in Roseland.

This is truly an enchanted spot. In his book In Search of England (1927), the travel writer H. V. Morton famously wrote of the village: ‘There is a degree of beauty that flies so high that no net of words or no snare of colour can hope to capture it, and of this order is the beauty of St Just-in-Roseland.’

Handsome Messack Farmhouse itself stands in 1¾ acres of wonderfully private gardens at the end of a long drive, deep within the Roseland countryside between St Just Creek and Tolcarne Creek on the eastern shore of the Carrick Roads, surrounded by farmland owned and protected by the National Trust.

The farmhouse holds a pedestrian right of way to the tidal St Just Creek and has a right to its own mooring. Perhaps most importantly, if hybrid working is the aim, it also boasts superfast fibre broadband, linked directly to the premises and hard-wired through to the annexe and office, which means there is no need for WiFi.

Messack Farmhouse offers 4,500sq ft of characterful and light-filled accommodation on two floors with the annexe linked to the main house by a versatile, 34ft-long family room.

The kitchen with its trusty Aga is the heart of the house, flanked by a large reception hall, well-appointed reception rooms and a series of utility and pantry spaces.

Upstairs, a large principal bedroom suite, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms are arranged between two staircases.

The rear garden, surrounded by rolling fields, enjoys a sunny southerly aspect and, to the north, a lovingly maintained kitchen garden provides bountiful vegetables, sweet peas and other delights.

Messack Farmhouse is for sale at £2m – see more pictures and details.